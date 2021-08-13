Alliance Theatre Will Require Audience Members to be Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19 Before Attending Performances

Atlanta's Tony Award-winning Alliance Theatre has announced that all audience members must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to attend its upcoming productions of DARLIN' CORY and HANDS UP. Effective immediately, all patrons will be asked to show proof of vaccination upon arrival, and guests who are unvaccinated must provide a negative COVID-19 test. In accordance with these protocols, all guests must present photo ID such as a driver's license or passport.

The vaccination requirement was decided after careful consideration and consultation with local health experts and the CDC in an effort to keep audiences, artists, and staff safe. In addition to the vaccination requirement, the Alliance will require all patrons to use face masks. The theater has also mandated proof of vaccination for its staff and artists.

"We are so excited to welcome audiences back to live theater in our performance spaces," said Susan V. Booth, Alliance Theatre's Jennings Hertz Artistic Director. "This vaccination requirement is intended to give our patrons the confidence to join us, knowing that we're doing everything we can to create a safe environment for audience and artists."

The Alliance Theatre will continue to closely monitor local, state, and federal policies regarding indoor activities and plan safety protocols accordingly. Specific health and safety protocols are subject to change and will be clearly communicated to ticket holders in advance of their visit. Decisions regarding the vaccination policy for future productions will be made closer to those production start dates and will be based on current health conditions, consultation with medical experts, and CDC guidelines.

For details on the Alliance Theatre's new vaccination requirement, please visit:

https://alliancetheatre.org/content/health-and-safety-update-regarding-coronavirus