Alliance Theatre Will Present (KNOCK, KNOCK) Next Month

The Alliance Theatre announces the return of the Kathy & Ken Bernhardt Theatre for the Very Young to live performances with (KNOCK, KNOCK). Part of the 10th Anniversary Season of the Bernhardt Theatre for the Very Young, this brand new holiday tradition for ages 2-5 and their caregivers invites little ones to come in from the cold to celebrate community, family, and warmth this winter. The production brings together some of Atlanta's most imaginative minds with scenic design by Tiny Doors ATL and lighting and projection designs by Dashboard artist Kris Pilcher. Performances begin December 2, 2021.

Set in a busy apartment building, the residents are preparing for the holidays and trying to stay warm. This inventive production invites young children to interact with a variety of friends who call the apartment building home as they "knock" on doors, meet the neighbors, and use their imaginations to create winter magic.

"For 10 years, we've been creating theater designed specifically for infants through 5 year olds and their caregivers," says Dan Reardon Director of Education & Artistic Associate Director Christopher Moses. "These wild and imaginative stories have invited young ones to play with dinosaurs, create their own Rube Goldberg machines, discover the sun, or wait for a mystical balloon. But the most miraculous experience of all has always been the full and unfettered participation of the young audience in each of these shows. What a gift to get to celebrate this 10-year milestone by returning to that live, interactive experience that has been the hallmark of our Bernhardt Theatre for the Very Young with a new holiday show that families will get to experience for years to come."

The cast of the Alliance Theatre Kathy & Ken Bernhardt Theatre for the Very Young production of (KNOCK, KNOCK) includes Hannah Church (Alliance: Knuffle Bunny, Born For This, A Christmas Carol, Little Raindrop Songs) and Avery Sharpe (Alliance: Tell Me My Dream, A Bucket of Blessings).

The creative team for (KNOCK, KNOCK) includes Co-Creator and Director Samantha Provenzano, Co-Creator and Costume Designer Olivia Aston Bosworth, Scenic and Installation Designer Tiny Doors ATL, Art Director Talia Bromstad, Lighting and Projection Designer Kris Pilcher represented by Dashboard, Sound and Music Designer Multiband Studios, and Stage Manager Autumn Stephens.

Co-Creator and director Samantha Provenzano says, "We are so excited to invite our very young audience members back into our space to warm up with their loved ones this December. This production marks the beginning of a new annual tradition that celebrates how we bring light and warmth inside on cold winter days."

(KNOCK, KNOCK) will be presented in the Selig Family Black Box Theatre at Alliance Theatre December 2-23, 2021. Tickets and information are available at alliancetheatre.org/knock.