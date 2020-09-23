Alliance Theatre Presents HANDS UP ATLANTA! ART & ACTIVISM

A free series of virtual conversations and performances exploring the role of artistic expression as a tool for activism.

In partnership with local artists, activists, and community organizations, the Alliance Theatre will host Hands Up Atlanta: Art and Activism, a series of conversations exploring the role of artistic expression as an activist tool to ignite dialogue, reflection, and civic participation around critical issues affecting Black lives, specifically in Atlanta and the South.

Each conversation will cover topics and themes found in the Alliance's upcoming production of The New Black Fest's HANDS UP: Seven Playwrights, Seven Testaments, co-directed by Keith Arthur Bolden and Alexis Woodard.

The series will include four Thursday evening events in October and a special family-oriented program on Sunday October 25. Each Thursday event will feature guest artists and speakers as well as a screening of a film short that has been developed to represent the topic of that evening's discussion.

These events are free and open to the public, but RSVPs are required to gain access to the stream. Learn more and RSVP here - www.alliancetheatre.org/artandactivism



