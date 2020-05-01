Alliance Theatre Continues All Youth Summer Camps Virtually

In light of ongoing developments resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Alliance Theatre has made the decision to continue all its summer camps virtually. Camps are offered each week from May 26 - August 7 for ages 3 through grade 12.

"I'm delighted that we are still able to engage so many young artists through our virtual summer drama camps," said Christopher Moses, the Dan Reardon Director of Education & Associate Artistic Director. "The essential skills that come with making theatre - the collaboration, the building of the ensemble, the self-confidence - these absolutely translate into the virtual space."

Registered campers will receive in the mail a "camp in a box" package with everything needed for the week including art supplies, templates for crafts, activity sheets, and books. As part of each day's schedule, campers will meet with the Alliance's professional teaching artists and fellow campers via the Zoom platform and will participate in virtual and at-home activities. Each camp week will culminate with a virtual performance via Zoom.

"Though the students cannot share proximity, they are still sharing their full creative selves with their fellow campers, as well as their original performances with their families," said Moses. "While the delivery of the camps may look different, the impact hasn't changed a bit. Watching how this translated during our virtual spring break camp has me giddy about what's possible this summer."

Available camps include musical theater camp, songwriting camp, creative drama camp, performing arts camp, acting for camera, playwriting camp, improv camp, theater tech camp, and audition camp.

For more information on the Alliance Theatre Summer Drama Camp, visit www.alliancetheatre.org/dramacamp.





