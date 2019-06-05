Alliance Hosts World Premiere Of Maira Kalman's MAX MAKES A MILLION

The Alliance Theatre is pleased to announce its upcoming world-premiere production for youth and family audiences, MAX MAKES A MILLION. Poetry, dance, jazz, visual art, and most of all, dreams coalesce in a glorious theatrical adaptation of Maira Kalman's delightful one-of-a-kind book MAX MAKES A MILLION. Adapted and directed by celebrated theatre artist Liz Diamond, this play follows the beat-poet dog Max Stravinsky on his quest to get from New York to Paris and celebrates those wishful thinkers who dare to dream beyond what seems possible. This family-friendly, one-act production plays on the Hertz Stage at Alliance Theatre June 20 July 21, 2019. Tickets range from $5-$15, and are free for ages 2 and under.



Perhaps best known for her quirky New Yorker magazine covers and brilliant pictorial essays, Maira Kalman has published more than a dozen books for adults and 18 acclaimed children's books, beginning with the game-changing picture book Stay Up Late (1985), which gave visual form to the popular Talking Heads song from their Little Creatures album. Since then, her works have followed the comic adventures of multiple beloved characters, including Max Stravinsky, and have addressed important historical people and events with books including Looking at Lincoln (2012) and the September 11th-inspired Fireboat: The Heroic Adventures of the John J. Harvey (2002).

MAX MAKES A MILLION is produced in collaboration with the High Museum of Art's exhibition The Pursuit of Everything: Maira Kalman's Books for Children (June 22 September 15) which provides an immersive panorama of Kalman's picture book career spanning three decades. This collaboration is the High and the Alliance's fifth in a series of exhibition and theatre productions based on the work of children's book authors and artists.





Related Articles Shows View More Atlanta Stories

More Hot Stories For You