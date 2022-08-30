Actor's Express Revises Schedule For Season 35

Due to ongoing calendar and production challenges due to COVID 19, Actor's Express announces new dates for its upcoming Season 35.

According to Artistic Director Freddie Ashley, "The staff and board at Actor's Express have proven to be nimble throughout the changes brought on by COVID. From the first shutdown to our recent shorter-term shutdown in January of this year, we have both reacted to and anticipated conditions that have complicated our busy production calendar. Making this change now allows us to spend a few dedicated months positioning ourselves strategically and financially to kick off the season confident and refreshed. Also, it will be well worth the wait!"

In February 2023, Actor's Express will continue its ongoing partnership with Oglethorpe University with a production of the hilarious Tony Award-winning musical Urinetown. In the spring, AE will present the World Premiere of Oh, to be Pure Again by Kira Rockwell about young women coming of age at a fundamentalist church camp, followed by the Atlanta Premiere of the brilliant Drama Desk Award-winning Best Play Prayer for the French Republic by Joshua Harmon (Bad Jews, Skintight). The season continues into the summer with the riveting prison drama Jesus Hopped the 'A' Train by Stephen Adly Guirgis, followed by AE's third incarnation of the cult hit musical Hedwig and the Angry Inch in an all-new production. Following its sold-out run at New York's Public Theater, cullud wattah by Erika Dickerson-Despenza closes the season with its story of a family of women facing tough choices amidst the Flint water crisis.

In addition to these productions, AE will present Sunset on the Dogwood City, the third season of its Amplify anthology podcast series. Atlanta playwrights Addae Moon, Natasha Patel and Avery Sharpe will pen the six-episode Atlanta-set thriller. And in December, AE welcomes back to the stage Libby's at the Express with Atlanta icon Libby Whittemore, who will present her 14th annual holiday show Ho Ho Home for the Holidays and a Connie Sue Day Christmas.

Season subscription packages are now on sale and can be purchased online at actors-express.com or by calling 404-607-SHOW. Individual show tickets will be on sale soon.

The revised dates are as follows:

URINETOWN

Previews- February 2-3, 2023

Opening - February 4, 2023

Closing - February 19, 2023

OH, TO BE PURE AGAIN

Previews- March 2-3, 2023

Opening - March 4, 2023

Closing - March 26, 2023

PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC

Previews- April 20-21, 2023

Opening - April 22, 2023

Closing - May 14, 2023

JESUS HOPPED THE 'A' TRAIN

Previews- June 8-9, 2023

Opening - June 10, 2023

Closing - July 2, 2023

HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH

Previews- July 20-21, 2023

Opening - July 22, 2023

Closing - August 19, 2023

CULLUD WATTAH

Previews- September 21-22, 2023

Opening -September 23, 2023

Closing - October 15, 2023