Actor's Express Dives Into RED SPEEDO

The four-person cast includes Atlanta actors Marlon Burnley, Brian Ashton Smith, Alexandra Ficken and Rob Cleveland. 

Aug. 6, 2021  

Actor's Express opens its 34th season with the Atlanta premiere of Red Speedo by Lucas Hnath. Hnath is best known for his acclaimed plays The Christians and A Doll's House, Part 2, both recently produced by Actor's Express to critical and audience acclaim in 2017 and 2018, respectively.

Red Speedo is part thriller, part comedy, and part indictment of a scorched-earth modern America in which winning is valued at all costs - even if it means losing.

According to Artistic Director Freddie Ashley, "Red Speedo is a rapid-fire, plot twist-filled thrill ride of a play. Like Lucas Hnath's other work, it is relentlessly entertaining while also being dexterously written and meticulously observed. As an allegory for the current soul of American culture, it is one of Hnath's most fascinating plays."

Red Speedo begins previews August 11 and opens August 14. Performances are Wednesdays through Saturdays at 8 PM and Sundays at 2 PM. Tickets start at $20 and may be purchased online at actors-express.com or by calling 404-607-7469.

