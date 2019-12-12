Actor's Express Continues 32nd Season With FUN HOME

Actor's Express continues its 32nd season with the Tony Award-winning musical Fun Home based on Alison Bechdel's bestselling graphic memoir of the same name. This wholly original musical took Broadway by storm and cemented itself as one of the landmark musicals of our time. Directed by Artistic Director Freddie Ashley, Fun Home dives into Alison's past to trace the sequence of childhood events that made her the adult she is today. In doing so, she initiates a journey of reconciliation with her late father, whose mercurial and secretive personality kept the two apart at the precise moments they should have been closest. This musical of coming of age and coming out tells a tale of what happens when you finally see your parents through grown-up eyes.

"Winner of five Tony Awards including Best Musical, Fun Home is one of the most extraordinary and illuminating musicals of our time," states Ashley. "Actor's Express has been pursuing a production of this musical since its Off-Broadway premiere at The Public Theater in 2014. When licensing rights finally opened up to us, we jumped at the chance to bring this intimate musical to our stage. We believe Fun Home will join the ranks of some of AE's most special musicals, such as Grey Gardens and The Color Purple."

The cast includes many Atlanta favorites such as Rhyn McLemore Saver (Stupid Fucking Bird, Company) as Alison, Jeff McKerley (Head Over Heels, The Legend of Georgia McBride) as Bruce, Natasha Drena (End of the Rainbow, The Last Five Years) as Helen, Juan Carlos Unzueta (Little Shop of Horrors) as Roy, and Michelle Pokopac as Joan in her Actor's Express debut. Returning to the AE stage, Vinny Montague and Alex Newberg return from Falsettos as John and Christian, joined by AE Intern Marcia Cunning as Middle Alison and newcomer Eden Mew as Small Alison.

Performances of Fun Home are Wednesdays through Saturdays at 8 PM and Sundays at 2 PM. Tickets start at $20 and may be purchased online at actors-express.com or by calling 404-607-7469.

Fun Home is supported by Lead Sponsor Terry Hildebrand, Directing Sponsors Sharon & Dave Schachter and Rebecca Leary & Scot Safon, Music Sponsor Meredith Bell, Acting Sponsor Marcie L. Anthone and the producing team of Stephen Brown, Dale Richardson, Ronnie & Howard Zandman.

Fun Home

Music by Jeanine Tesori

Book & Lyrics by Lisa Kron

Based on the graphic novel by Alison Bechdel

Directed by Freddie Ashley

January 8 - February 16, 2020

"Welcome to our house on Maple Avenue." Based on Alison Bechdel's bestselling graphic memoir of the same name, Fun Home took Broadway by storm and cemented itself as one of the landmark musicals of our time. Alison dives into her past to trace the sequence of childhood events that made her the adult she is today. In doing so, she initiates a journey of reconciliation with her late father, whose mercurial and secretive personality kept the two apart at the precise moments they should have been closest. A wholly original musical about what happens when you finally see your parents through grown-up eyes."

PERFORMANCE DATES & TICKETS

Director's Rough Cut: Wednesday, January 8 at 8 pm

Previews: Thursday and Friday, January 9 and 10 at 8 pm

Opening Night: Saturday, January 11 at 8 pm

Regular Performances: January 12 - February 16, 2019

Wednesdays-Saturdays at 8 pm

Sundays at 2 pm

Purchase tickets online at actors-express.com or by calling 404-607-7469.

Group pricing is available. For info, email tickets@actorsexpress.com.

Student tickets are always $20.

Regular ticket prices start at $34

Ticket prices are subject to availability. Order early for the best pricing.

CAST

Alison Rhyn McLemore Saver*

Bruce Jeff McKerley*

Helen Natasha Drena*

Med. Alison Marcia Cunning

Joan Michelle Pokopac

Roy et. al Juan Carlos Unzueta

Small Alison Eden Mew

John Vinny Montague

Christian Alex Newberg

UNDERSTUDIES

Alison/Med. Al. u/s Gillian Rabin

Helen u/s Tanyah Hope Anderson

Joan u/s Kayla Parker

Bruce u/s Austin Chance Myers

Roy et. al u/s Josh Hudson

Small Al./John/Christian u/s Kayla Furie

CREATIVE TEAM

Director Freddie Ashley

Music Director Alli Lingenfelter

Choreographer Sarah Turner Sechelski

Scenic Designer Isaac Ramsey

Lighting Designer Joseph P. Monaghan III**

Costume Designer Cole Spivia

Sound Designer Adam Howarth

Properties Designer Nick Battaglia

Sound Engineer Preston Goodson

Stage Manager Emma McVey*

Assistant Stage Manager Brea Walker*

Assistant Choreographer Precious West

* Appearing through an Agreement between this theatre, Actor's Express, and Actors' Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States.

** Represented by United Scenic Artists Local USA 829 of the IATSE - The Union representing scenic, costume, lighting, sound and projection designers in live performance.





