ATC Announces Virtual 28th Annual Competition

The competition will take place on Feb. 9-19, 2021.

The American Traditions Vocal Competition (ATC) has announced that its 28th annual competition will be held virtually from Feb. 9-19, 2021.

This annual competition features some of the best vocal performers from across the world. Despite being presented virtually, the format of the competition will remain the same with Quarterfinals slated for Feb. 9-12, followed by Semifinals on Feb. 17 and 18, and concluding with the Final Round on Feb. 19. Pop-up concerts featuring various ATC members, judges, and previous winners will also be presented throughout the competition.

"Many of our vocalists travel long distances to compete in our annual competition, so for the safety of our performers, judges and supporters, the ATC has decided to host our 28th annual contest virtually this year," said Artistic Director Mikki Sodergren. "We are dedicated to musicians and want to be sure to continue to offer them financial relief through our organization's events. We are always cognizant of performer's needs, but they are especially important this year, when so many artist's careers have been effectively destroyed by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The ATC is proud to continue to support and stand by the artists we attract, while continuing to honor our organizational mission, offering the finest multi-genre vocal talent to our loyal audiences in Savannah and beyond!"

The ATC requires singers to create three rounds of three different songs, all written by American composers. Each song must represent a different genre for a total of nine. The purpose behind this is for singers to learn about different genres of music as well as the history, the roots, the key players, and the stylistic nuance of each genre. The ATC recognizes the following genres of American music: Opera, Musical Theatre, Hollywood, Jazz, Folk, Country, Americana, Art Song, Gospel, Songs of Johnny Mercer, Blues, Religious Music, Popular Music of 1950-1980, Great American Songbook, and Cabaret.

Applications are currently open and will close at 12 a.m. EST on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020. Those interested in competing can apply online by visiting www.americantraditionscompetition.com/application. Applicants will be notified of their result no later than 10 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020.

Now celebrating its 28th consecutive year, the ATC consistently attracts the highest caliber of vocal performers to Savannah. Past contestants have performed on Broadway, at the Metropolitan Opera, Atlanta Opera, Seattle Opera, Minnesota Opera, Carnegie Hall, Birdland, American Idol, and The Voice. Former contestants have also won the Sarah Vaughan Jazz Competition, have received Grammy Nominations and have received NAACP Image Award Nominations. ATC artists tour worldwide, and are sought after performers at major symphony orchestras, Jazz Festivals, Cabaret clubs, variety theaters, Broadway, and schools, as their knowledge of singing is unmatched.

The ATC, held annually in Savannah, Georgia, encourages participation from artists all over the country in hopes to celebrate and protect the unique styles of classic American music. The 501(c)(3) nonprofit arts institution seeks to educate and engage people of all ages in the Savannah area to respect and love various genres of music through community performances and school workshops. In addition to ATC's community-driven service initiatives, they award over $35,000 in cash prizes during their vocal competition to serve their mission.

For more information about this annual vocal competition, please visit www.americantraditionscompetition.com.

