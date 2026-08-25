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HAIRSPRAY to Open at Lawrenceville Arts Center via Pretty as a Penny Productions

Darci Ann Combs-Garibay, Douglas McGeoch and Layla Alyce lead a cast directed by Jono Davis and Candy McLellan.

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HAIRSPRAY to Open at Lawrenceville Arts Center via Pretty as a Penny Productions

Pretty as a Penny Productions will present its debut production of the musical Hairspray. Running from October 2 through October 24, 2026, at the Lawrenceville Arts Center, this staging marks a milestone for the burgeoning Atlanta arts organization.

Directed by Jono Davis and Candy McLellan with choreography by Annabelle Rose, and music direction by Imani Quiñones, Hairspray transports audiences back to 1962 Baltimore. The story follows Tracy Turnblad, an delightfully optimistic teenager with a passion for dance who wins a spot on the popular local television program, "The Corny Collins Show." Overnight, Tracy transforms from an outsider into a celebrity, utilizing her newfound platform to champion racial integration, acceptance, and body positivity.

Beyond its high-energy choreography and iconic soundtrack, this inaugural production carries profound emotional resonance for founder Charlotte Banks. The company itself is named in loving memory of Banks' late dog, Penny Lou: a companion named after the iconic Hairspray character Penny Pingleton.

The cast features Darci Ann Combs-Garibay as Tracy Turnblad, Douglas McGeoch as Edna Turnblad, Layla Alyce as Motormouth Maybelle, Leo Thomasian as Link Larkin, and KeVon J. Vernon as Seaweed J. Stubbs. Together, the ensemble delivers a joyful celebration of unity that directly mirrors the company's core mission: empowering artists and serving the wider community through accessible, uplifting performing arts.

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Upcoming Shows
Hairspray
10/2 - 10/24/2026
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