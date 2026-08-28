REVIEW: Strong Showmanship Makes ANNIE an Uplifting Must-See at Aurora Theatre

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There’s an old show business quip widely attributed to W.C. Fields that says to never work with children or animals. This is advice that the Aurora Theatre in Lawrenceville has doubly ignored with their current production of the musical Annie. Thankfully so, since the child stars dazzle - and the dog does too.

Based ever-so-slightly upon Harold Gray’s 1920s-era comic strip Little Orphan Annie, the musical tells the story of the titular Annie, living in a depression-era orphanage alongside a gaggle of similarly parentless little girls who are cared for (or rather, not) by the cruel Miss Hannigan. When Annie is offered the chance of a lifetime to stay at billionaire Oliver Warbucks’ home for the Christmas season, her world is turned upside-down, as is everyone else’s around her.

Chris Damiano, Mary Taylor, and the cast of Annie. Photo credit: Casey Gardner Ford

With a show so centrally focused on one character, it is surely a tough role to both cast and to play. Director Bethany Irby Okie did herself two favors: one, she double-cast every juvenile role in the show as a “Sunny” cast and a “Sandy” cast; two, she selected outstanding talent for Annie, here played by both Eve Oliver (“Sandy” Annie) and Mary Taylor (“Sunny” Annie). Mary Taylor was on during the Sunday matinee, and she took the stage with a lovely, clear voice that showed strength and control far beyond her years. Not only is she a talented singer, her comedic timing makes an old role fresh and funny. It’s easy for Annie to give way to schmaltz - Taylor is genuine, and genuinely good.

Chris Damiano’s shiny-domed Daddy Warbucks is funny too, and a solid scene partner for the young actress. He is able to shift from stern tycoon to loving father at a moment and does it all with a booming Broadway-caliber baritone. And his secretary Grace Farrell is stunningly played by Destiny Danielle, whose voice gives audiences good chills as she puts her own beautiful touch to the classic role.

Charis Sellick, Lawrence Flowers, and Wendy Melkonian. Photo credit: Casey Gardner Ford

An Aurora mainstay as both director and performer, Wendy Melkonian has a fantastic turn as Miss Hannigan, giving audiences a character that was deliciously evil and as easy to hate as she does the gaggle of “little girls” around her feet. The aforementioned gaggle of orphans are peppered with gifted singers and dancers that ended numbers like “It’s a Hard Knock Life” to thunderous applause. And of course the applause continued for Macie, the sweet dog portraying Annie’s loyal pup Sandy.

The entire company shines throughout the performance, especially in vocal-heavy “We’d Like to Thank You Herbert Hoover” and the incredibly fun “Easy Street” where Melkonian was partnered with smooth crooner Lawrence Flowers. Credit should definitely be given to Charis Sellick (Lily St. Regis), Madelynn Moreno (Star to Be), and Andrew Mozingo (Drake) who all stole scenes by turn. The choreography, helmed by Kari Twyman Walker, was really a treat, most notably during the full spectacle number “I'm Gonna Like it Here.”

The orphans of "Annie." Photo credit: Casey Gardner Ford

With an occasionally digital backdrop and somewhat sparse set pieces, there was at times something to be desired visually, but then scenic designer Jon Sandmaier and lighting designer Rachael Blackwell came together with stunning back-lit cityscape panels, and the desire is quickly satiated. The lighting is continually clever from the overture onward, and the live orchestration that is a hallmark of Aurora’s shows is directed beautifully by Imani Quiñones.

Aurora never disappoints with a thematic tie-in, and Annie provides many. There was a kid-friendly coloring station, an “Adopt-A-Sandy” plush souvenir to purchase, and best of all, a community partnership with local foster care agency Families for Families.

The message Aurora Theatre spreads in these collaborations is an uplifting one of fellowship and resilience, perfect for a show like Annie. It’s a show that is perfect for tugging at heartstrings and lifting spirits, reminding viewers that “the sun’ll come out tomorrow.” Even in the midst of any depression, Annie is a show worth seeing

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