AN ACTOR'S CAROL at Underground Atlanta

The day after Thanksgiving, get those jingle bells ringing with this inventive, creative, and sometimes irreverent twist on Charles Dickens classic cautionary tale. An Actors' Carol, created by David Robert Weber and Tim Blewitt celebrates DIY artists, clown work, vaudeville, storytelling, devised theatre, creating something out of nothing, and taking a risk with the intent to uncover the spirit of what this timeworn tale truly means.



If you've seen the show before, it deserves another look because each year, Weber and Blewitt continue to develop the production. 2022 marks the show's third year.



"My first year was figuring out the possibilities as an actor, with Blewitt directing. We spent hours in my studio, Promontory Productions, in Blairsville, Georgia, adapting, scoring, physicalizing, and developing it," Weber explains, adding that last year, he took the show to the Denver Fringe Festival in June for a week workshop to prepare it for a 5-week run at No Tomorrow-Underground Galleries and Underground ATL that following December."



The discipline of performance, plus the variety of audiences, large and small, became an invaluable tool to help shape this show," says Weber. "I can't wait to bring it on tour, starting back where we left off...and with friends!"



An Actor's Carol opens November 25th & 26th at Underground ATL at 76 Wall Street SW, Atlanta, GA 30303 (This is the intersection of Wall Street & Pryor Street - Up Top.)



House Opens at 6:00 p.m.

Bar Opens at 7:00 p.m.

Show Starts at 7:30 p.m.



For more information, or to RSVP email: promontory@gmail.com