45th Annual Atlanta Film Festival to Begin April 22

The Atlanta Film Festival is the annual centerpiece of educational and enriching film programming.

Apr. 7, 2021  

The 45th annual Atlanta Film Festival + Creative Conference will take place Thursday, April 22 through Sunday, May 2, 2021. 200+ films and educational events will be presented via a combination of virtual, drive-in and socially distanced in-person presentations. More information and tickets are available at www.atlantafilmfestival.com.

The Atlanta Film Festival is the annual centerpiece of educational and enriching film programming that is provided year-round by its parent organization, the Atlanta Film Society (ATLFS). Now in its fifth decade, ATLFF is one of only a handful of film festivals worldwide that is Academy Award-qualifying in three or more categories.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, ATLFF 2021 will be presented via a mix of drive-in, virtual and socially distanced in-person screenings. As in 2020, the Creative Conference events will all be virtual. Drive-in screenings will be held at the Plaza Drive-In (1049 Ponce De Leon Ave NE) and Dad's Garage Drive-In (569 Ezzard St SE), while the in-person screenings will take place at the Plaza Theatre.

Festival passes are on sale now at www.AtlantaFilmFestival.com. Drive-in screenings cost $15-50 (depending on the number of people in the vehicle), virtual events are $9.99 and tickets to in-person screenings are $20. All virtual screenings and events will be presented via Eventive.


