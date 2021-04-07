45th Annual Atlanta Film Festival to Begin April 22

The 45th annual Atlanta Film Festival + Creative Conference will take place Thursday, April 22 through Sunday, May 2, 2021. 200+ films and educational events will be presented via a combination of virtual, drive-in and socially distanced in-person presentations. More information and tickets are available at www.atlantafilmfestival.com.

The Atlanta Film Festival is the annual centerpiece of educational and enriching film programming that is provided year-round by its parent organization, the Atlanta Film Society (ATLFS). Now in its fifth decade, ATLFF is one of only a handful of film festivals worldwide that is Academy Award-qualifying in three or more categories.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, ATLFF 2021 will be presented via a mix of drive-in, virtual and socially distanced in-person screenings. As in 2020, the Creative Conference events will all be virtual. Drive-in screenings will be held at the Plaza Drive-In (1049 Ponce De Leon Ave NE) and Dad's Garage Drive-In (569 Ezzard St SE), while the in-person screenings will take place at the Plaza Theatre.

Festival passes are on sale now at www.AtlantaFilmFestival.com. Drive-in screenings cost $15-50 (depending on the number of people in the vehicle), virtual events are $9.99 and tickets to in-person screenings are $20. All virtual screenings and events will be presented via Eventive.