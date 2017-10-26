[title of show] Duo, Jeff Bowen & Hunter Bell, Developing OTHER WORLD Musical

According to an Equity casting notice, the creators of cult favorite musical [title of show] are hard at work on a new show.

OTHER WORLD will get a developmental lab in February, directed by Gabriel Barre. The musical features a book by Hunter Bell and music and lyrics by Jeff Bowen and Ann McNamee.

[title of show], also by Bowen and Bell, open on Broadway in 2008. The show chronicles its own creation as an entry in the New York Musical Theatre Festival, and follows the struggles of the author and composer/lyricist and their two actress friends during the initial brief (three-week) creative period, along with subsequent events leading up to the show's production. The duo followed that up with Now. Here. This., presented at the Vineyard Theatre in 2012.



