runDisney Hosts THE LION KING Themed Virtual 5Ks This Summer

This summer, runDisney will celebrate 6 years of the runDisney Virtual Series with three special The Lion King-themed 5K events.

Each event features a medal inspired by The Lion King, that you can win if you complete the 5K. Plus, if you run all three events, you will receive an exclusive fourth runDisney Virtual Challenge medal.

You can even download a themed bib and a Virtual Series at-home tool kit that includes a starting line, finishing line and printable mile markers.

The three events will center around the original animated film, the Broadway production, and the 2019 live-action film remake.

The races will take place this summer, from June 1-August 31, 2021.

Learn more and register at https://www.rundisney.com/events/virtual/virtual-running-series/.