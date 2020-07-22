Ziegfeld Club, Inc. Announces Sixth Annual Billie Burke Ziegfeld Award

Applications Open on Monday, August 3 for the $10,000 Grant

Ziegfeld Club, Inc., one of New York City's first performing arts charities to benefit women, has announced that they will once again offer the Billie Burke Ziegfeld Award for the sixth consecutive year. This prestigious grant for a female musical theater composer is presented in partnership with New York Stage and Film. Past recipients of the Billie Burke Ziegfeld Award include the composers Masi Asare, Julianne Wick Davis, Anna K. Jacobs, Rona Sidiqqui and Shaina Taub.

The Billie Burke Ziegfeld Award, a grant in the amount of $10,000, aims to celebrate an emerging female composer or composer/lyricist who compellingly demonstrates outstanding artistic promise in musical theater composing and clearly demonstrates how the grant money and mentorship will further her artistic career. In addition, the recipient receives one year of artistic and professional mentorship from a prominent Broadway composer or producer. Previous mentors include Tony Award-winning composer Jeanine Tesori; Tony Award-winning producer Daryl Roth; composer Kristen Anderson Lopez; producer Barbara Whitman; and Pulitzer Prize-winner Lynn Nottage.

"I am thrilled we can partner with Laurie Sanderson and The Ziegfeld," said Chris Burney, Artistic Director of New York Stage and Film. "Their mission to empower women in musical theater is critical to the field, and I am honored we can support this community of extraordinary artists."

Director of The Ziegfeld Club, Inc. "New York Stage and Film has always supported artistic growth, and with both organizations focused on nurturing emerging artists this partnership promises to strengthen the opportunities for the Ziegfeld community."

The recipient of the Billie Burke Ziegfeld Award will be selected by a committee of industry professionals chosen by the Ziegfeld Club and will be presented at a private reception in New York City in November 2020. Interested applicants can submit all application materials (see list below) via email to submissions@theziegfeldclubinc.com.

The Following Application Materials Are Required For Consideration:

-Demo recordings of 3 contrasting songs from at least two separate original works of musical theater. Professional recordings are appreciated but not necessary. Piano-and-vocals are sufficient. The songs should be sent as individual MP3 files, and labeled with both the candidate's name and the songs' titles (Last Name, First Name- Title). Applicants retain all copyright of their work. Please do not submit live recordings.

-Dramatic context and lyric sheets. Please include piano/vocal music, or scores if available.

-An Artistic Statement of one page or less (no more than 500 words) describing your work in musical theater, and how the Billie Burke Ziegfeld Award will aid you in your artistic and professional goals.

-A current Resume that lists your experience and production history as a musical theater composer. Applicants will be considered eligible as emerging artists if, in the judgment of the committee, they have not already received substantial recognition in American musical theater.

-A completed application form is available for download at www.theziegfeldclubinc.com/awardsubmissions/

