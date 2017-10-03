Zadan & Meron Developing Amazon Drama Based on Early Acting Life of John Stamos

Deadline reports that Amazon is developing a new drama series from John Stamos and prolific producers Craig Zadan and Neil Meron (HAIRSPRAY LIVE! THE WIZ LIVE!) which will follow the world of daytime soap operas during the decade of the 1980s. The currently untitled project will be based on Stamos' experiences as a young actor starring in the role of Blackie Parrish on ABC's GENERAL HOSPITAL.



Written by Adam Stein, the drama is described as "Boogie Nights in the soap world." It will center on "the colorful and volatile world of daytime drama as it tracks THE JOURNEY of an 18-year-old Orange County kid suddenly thrust into the limelight of Los Angeles in the early-80s, when he is anointed the Next Big Thing on America's most popular soap."

The project marks a reunion for Stamos, Zadan and Meron. The threesome previously worked together on the Emmy-nominated miniseries BEACH BOYS: AN AMERICAN FAMILY and the made-for-TV movie, MARTIN AND LEWIS.



Stamos recently produced and starred in the FOX comedy series GRANDFATHERED and can currently be seen in the popular Netflix series FULLER HOUSE. His Broadway credits include GORE VIDAL'S THE BEST MAN, BYE BYE BIRDIE, NINE and CABARET.

Zadan and Meron's upcoming projects include a live telecast of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR! airing on NBC on Easter Sunday 2018, and a live broadcast of Aaron Sorkin's A FEW GOOD MEN, starring Alec Baldwin. As BWW recently reported, the duo received a script commitment plus penalty from FOX for a 1990s hip-hop dance drama TAKE IT FROM THE TOP (wt), inspired by the life of choreographer Fatima Robinson.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

