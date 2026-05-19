Photos: Patti LuPone and Michael Urie Guest Star in ELSBETH Season 3 Finale

The season three finale of Elsbeth debuts this week, with guest appearances from three-time Tony winner Patti LuPone and two-time Drama Desk Award winner Michael Urie. Check out sneak peek photos from the Broadway stars in the upcoming episode.

LuPone guest stars as legendary cabaret performer Ruby Lane, who performs in a famous New York hotel that also doubles as her home. Meanwhile, Urie plays art connoisseur and philanthropist, Monty Blakemont III.

Titled “That’s All," the official logline for the season finale reveals that "A minor royal’s mysterious death at New York’s most legendary hotel brings Elsbeth into a world of faded elegance, cabaret and murder." Written by Jonathan Tolins, the episode will debut on Thursday, May 21 at 10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT on CBS.

Elsbeth follows the adventures of the title character, played by Carrie Preston. An unconventional attorney, Elsbeth works with the NYPD to help catch some of New York's most eclectic murderers alongside Captain C.W. Wagner (Wendell Pierce) and Officer Kaya Blanke (Carra Patterson).

The show is packed with a guest star roster of Broadway alums, who often play the killers that serve as Elsbeth's adversaries. This season, the guest star lineup has included Annaleigh Ashford, Andrew Rannells, Beanie Feldstein, Joanna Gleason, Dianne Wiest, Lois Smith, William Jackson Harper, Stephen Colbert, Jaime Pressly, Tony Hale, and more. CBS has already given the series a fourth season order, which will air during the 2026-2027 broadcast season. Check out our guide to all the Broadway actors in the series here.

Photo Credit: Michael Parmelee/CBS