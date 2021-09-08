ZOEY'S EXTRAORDINARY PLAYLIST Christmas Film to Premiere on Roku

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist will continue this holiday season with a new Christmas-themed movie. After being cancelled by NBC last spring, Roku has acquired the series, with the new film plus all 25 previously-aired episodes coming to the streaming service later this year.

Deadline reports that production on Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas will begin in Vancouver later this month, with the story continuing right where the series left off. The cast from the series is also slated to return, including Jane Levy, Bernadette Peters, Alex Newell, Skylar Astin, John CLARENCE Stewart, Andrew Leeds, Alice Lee, Michael Thomas Grant, Kapil Talwalkar, David St. Louis, Mary Steenburgen, and Peter Gallagher.

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist is the first Roku Originals Film and will also be the first scripted project from the streaming services outside of their previously-acquired titles from the shut-down streamer Quibi.

In its second season, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist continued to explore the feelings we keep buried on the inside, the human impulse for connection and the undeniable healing power of music and dance.

Following a tragedy, Zoey (Jane Levy) and the Clarke family began to recalibrate and navigate their new normal. As she finds herself in a new dynamic at work and in her love life, Zoey's musical powers will continue to both awkwardly complicate and inform her worldview as she attempts to rediscover joy and connect with those around her.