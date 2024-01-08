Young People's Chorus of New York City and Affiliate Thurnauer School of Music to Premiere WE CAME TO AMERICA

YPC will perform the work with YPC @ Thurnauer, Ember Choral Arts and the New Jersey Symphony.

By: Jan. 08, 2024

POPULAR

Best Broadway Shows in 2024; What's Coming! Photo 1 Best Broadway Shows in 2024; What's Coming!
WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Live Capture Sets Streaming Premiere Date; DVD & Blu-Ray Release Anno Photo 2 WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Live Capture Sets Streaming Premiere Date
KIMBERLY AKIMBO Announces Closing Date Photo 3 KIMBERLY AKIMBO Announces Closing Date
The Rise and Fall of Movie Musicals- A Statistical Analysis Photo 4 The Rise and Fall of Movie Musicals- A Statistical Analysis

Young People's Chorus of New York City and Affiliate Thurnauer School of Music to Premiere WE CAME TO AMERICA

The world-renowned Young People’s Chorus of New York City has announced the world-premiere of We Came to America, an inspirational new composition for chorus and orchestra by Rob Kapilow that celebrates the American experience. Commissioned by the Thurnauer School of Music, home to the Young People's Chorus @ Thurnauer, a YPC affiliate choir founded by YPC alum Emma Brondolo, YPC will perform the work with YPC @ Thurnauer, Ember Choral Arts and the New Jersey Symphony on Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 8 pm at New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark and on Sunday, January 21, 2024 at 3 pm at Mayo Performing Arts Center in Morristown.

“As a son of immigrants, this performance is immensely personal and meaningful for me,” says Francisco J. Núñez, artistic director and founder of YPC. “This innovative and collaborative musical work honors the history and experience of immigrating to America. It is a love letter to immigrants across our nation who dared to dream of a better life—for them and their children—in America.”

The project is inspired by Faith Ringgold’s 2016 children’s book, “We Came to America,” and by the spirit of her words: “We came to America, every color, race, and religion, from every country in the world.” The breadth of this project integrates community outreach, explores and celebrates diversity, and strives to promote inclusive and equitable educational opportunities through the transformative power of music. 

"Learning the piece, We Came to America, has been exciting and thought provoking for our singers,” said Emma Brondolo.  “It feels very special to them, as specific movements were directly inspired by their own family's journey to America. In addition to the piece, our singers and several schools in the area are participating in a 5-lesson curriculum that combines the music of We Came to America with the history of immigration in this country. The curriculum and video of the performance will be available to schools nationwide in the spring." 

Proceeds from the performances will support the Thurnauer School of Music’s major, annual fundraising event of the year, and will go toward the school’s mission to make high-quality music education available to all who wish to study music. Support for this project will expand the school’s outreach in elementary schools, middle schools and high schools to inspire a nationwide conversation about the value and place of immigrants in the country’s past, present, and future. ​

For more information on the concert, please visit Click Here. For more information about YPC, visit www.ypc.org.




RELATED STORIES

1
Derek Klena Will Return to MOULIN ROUGE! in February Photo
Derek Klena Will Return to MOULIN ROUGE! in February

Derek Klena is returning to the Moulin Rouge! Klena will return in the role of “Christian” beginning Tuesday, February 6, 2024, at Broadway’s Al Hirschfeld Theatre

2
NYC Server Sees MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG on Broadway Thanks to Generous Customer Photo
NYC Server Sees MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG on Broadway Thanks to Generous Customer

Clair, who serves at a restaurant in the theatre district, shared a story on Instagram last month about how an extremely generous tip allowed her to see Merrily We Roll Along on Broadway.

3
Video: HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Cast and Creatives on PBS NewsHour Photo
Video: HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Cast and Creatives on PBS NewsHour

Members of the cast and creative team of How to Dance in Ohio recently chatted with PBS NewsHour about the importance of Austism representation on Broadway, and more! Check out the video here!

4
Davine Joy Randolph, Emma Stone & More Win Golden Globe Awards Photo
Da'vine Joy Randolph, Emma Stone & More Win Golden Globe Awards

Broadway alums like Da'vine Randolph, Emma Stone, and Paul Giamatti took home trophies at the Jo Koy-hosted Golden Globe Awards last night. Other nominees included Danielle Brooks, Fantasia, Bradley Cooper, Maestro, Meryl Streep, and more. Check out the full list of winners now!

More Hot Stories For You

Video: Bernadette Peters, Lea Salonga, and the Cast of SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS Take Final BowsVideo: Bernadette Peters, Lea Salonga, and the Cast of SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS Take Final Bows
22 Theater Books for Your Winter 2024 Reading List22 Theater Books for Your Winter 2024 Reading List
THE COLOR PURPLE Box Office Numbers Fall After Christmas OpeningTHE COLOR PURPLE Box Office Numbers Fall After Christmas Opening
Tim Minchin Discusses Why GROUNDHOG DAY Failed to Find an Audience on BroadwayTim Minchin Discusses Why GROUNDHOG DAY Failed to Find an Audience on Broadway

Videos

HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Cast and Creatives on PBS NewsHour Video
HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Cast and Creatives on PBS NewsHour
Listen: Hear Reneé Rapp Sing 'World Burn' on the MEAN GIRLS Soundtrack Video
Listen: Hear Reneé Rapp Sing 'World Burn' on the MEAN GIRLS Soundtrack
The Cast of SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS Take Final Bows Video
The Cast of SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS Take Final Bows
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
THE LION KING
ALADDIN
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
PURLIE VICTORIOUS

Recommended For You