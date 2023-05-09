Young People's Chorus of New York City Reveals Lineup of Spring and Summer Season Performances

The world-renowned Young People's Chorus of New York City (YPC) has announced its lineup of spring and summer performances and events that begins with participation in the world-premiere performance of Search for Spring, a powerful work exploring the emotional toll of climate change and hope for the future commissioned by Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts; includes an international competition at the World Choir Games in Korea; and ends with YPC National bringing its Lab and Studio program to Music Academy in California for a one-week residency.

Committed to raising children's voices and providing pathways to success through the arts, YPC's lineup of upcoming events includes the following:

Young People's Chorus of New York City at Search for Spring

Saturday, May 13 at 3 p.m.

Josie Robertson Plaza, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts

10 Lincoln Center Plaza, New York City

The Young People's Chorus of New York City will participate in a one-time only world-premiere performance of Search for Spring, a large-scale choral work with over 800 singers, held outside on the Josie Robertson Plaza at Lincoln Center in New York City. Commissioned by Lincoln Center, Search for Spring is a collaboration by English composer Jonathan Dove and librettist Alasdair Middleton which explores the emotional toll of climate change and hope for a better future ahead. Simon Halsey will conduct and lead the team of six exceptional New York City conductors, including YPC's Founder and Artistic director, Francisco J. Núñez. This event is free and open to all.

Young People's Chorus of New York City at Japan Parade

Saturday, May 13

Parade route proceeds South on Central Park West from 68th to 81st Street

New York City

Members of the Young People's Chorus of New York City are delighted to perform as part of New York's beloved Japan Parade, a family-friendly event curated by the Japanese community of New York to promote a deeper understanding of Japanese culture. The parade will culminate in Central Park for a celebration of Japanese culture, complete with free samplings of popular Japanese cuisine and performances throughout the day.

Young People's Chorus of New York's City's New Multi-Media Art Installation, togetheragain

Opens Monday, May 15

147 West 29th Street

New York City

In New York City where mental health issues among young people are on the rise, a new multimedia art installation from YPC offers healing and hope. togetheragain is a collection of music, poetry, voice, photography, film, sculpture and more, presented in three chapters: This Place Meant, 100 verbal portraits of choristers' stories presented in vessels to create a powerful sound installation; Poetry in Sculpture, seven poems, written by choristers, based on balance, compassion and isolation and presented on pipe sculptures; and The Canons Project, a film featuring commissions from 15 of today's renowned composers - including Paquito D'Rivera, Aneesa Folds, David Lang and Paola Prestini - and the voices of nearly 600 choristers who recorded themselves during the height of the COVID-19 lockdown. Offering a 360-degree view of the interior world of young people in our time, the installation debuts on Monday, May 15 at 147 West 29th Street in Manhattan's Chelsea District. It is free and open to the public.

togetheragain was created to raise awareness of the importance of mental health and wellbeing, especially among young people. Alternately disorienting and grounding, the sensory installation features stunning sonic vessels of wood, metal, glass and acrylic created by MacArthur Fellow and YPC Founder and Artistic Director Francisco J. Núñez that play the voices of children and teens. The three chapters of the installation all come together to create an immersive story.

Choristers, ages 12-18 and from all five boroughs of New York City, took part in the creation of togetheragain. The exhibit explores themes related to anxiety, depression, social media, the pandemic, isolation, pressure, fear, hope, resilience, community and more.

A series of onsite musical performances and talks are included in the installation, beginning with a discussion with NY1's health reporter, Erin Billups, on Monday, May 15.

WIT: Women Inspiring Tomorrow

Saturday, May 20 at 7 p.m.

Gerald W. Lynch Theater

524 West 59th Street, New York City

The SoHarmoniums Women's Choir will present "Women Inspiring Tomorrow," a concert edition of the program with the Young People's Chorus of New York City. The program, which features five generations of women performing works all composed by women, is dedicated to uplifting women's voices through singing and celebrating the power of lifelong music-making.

Committed to supporting choristers in their journey to college, YPC began the WIT program in 2014 to create a space for choristers to connect with its accomplished alumnae and the remarkable women in their communities. Through the WIT Program, YPC seeks to help all its graduates to not only go on to higher education, but to find success in the workplace and beyond.

Tickets can be purchased here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/soharmoniums-womens-choir-women-inspiring-tomorrow-tickets-554728436687?aff=odeimcmailchimp&mc_cid=f02cb07361&mc_eid=7a25f7a878

Young People's Chorus of New York City's Annual Spring Concert No Stopping Us Now!

Thursday, May 25 at 7:30 pm

The United Palace

4140 Broadway, New York City

All are invited to join the Young People's Chorus of New York City's annual spring concert at the historic United Palace. Showcasing nearly 600 YPC young artists, the performance will feature a diverse array of musical numbers, from Broadway favorites to classical choral pieces. All YPC's Performance and Community choruses will be highlighted in this spectacular show. Tickets can be purchased at Click Here.

Young People's Chorus of New York City in Julia Wolfe's unEarth World-Premiere

Thursday, June 1, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, June 2, 8 p.m.

Saturday, June 3, 8 p.m.

Wu Tsai Theater, David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts

10 Lincoln Center Plaza, New York City

The Young People's Chorus of New York City performs in the world-premiere of unEarth, a multimedia event curated by renowned composer Julia Wolfe that, in Wolfe's words, "digs deep into the stories and science of our planet - looking at forced migrations, adaptations, species land loss, and changing seas ... singing our fears and hoping for a way forward." Opening the program is Sibelius's Violin Concerto, with a special solo performance from New York Philharmonic's Concertmaster Frank Huang. Tickets can be purchased at https://nyphil.org/concerts-tickets/2223/julia-wolfe-unearth.

Young People's Chorus of New York City's School Choruses Concert

Thursday, June 15 at 11 a.m.

Damrosch Park, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts

Amsterdam Ave &, W 62nd Streets, New York City

The Young People's Chorus of New York City's School Choruses program, an in-school music, education, and performance initiative created in 2003 to make YPC's unique music education and performance program available to more New York City students, presents its annual School Choruses Concert under the direction of YPC Creative Director Elizabeth Núñez. The concert features the voices of nearly 1,500 New York public school children from over 20 public schools. Celebrating with songs they have been learning all year, choristers will join the YPC Artistic Team in raising their voices with repertoire that spans classical, folk, pop and jazz.

Young People's Chorus of New York City at the World Choir Games

Gangneung, Republic of Korea

Monday, July 3 - Thursday, July 13

The Young People's Chorus of New York City will embark on an international tour, competing in the World Choir Games in Korea, then traveling to Japan. In Korea, the chorus will compete in the World Choir Games. Organized by the German organization INTERKULTUR and held every two years, starting with the first event in Austria in 2000, the competition takes place in Gangwon-do and Gangneung City from July 3-13, 2023. The Games were created to bring together people and nations, who are united through singing, in peaceful competition. Information about the World Choir Games can be found at https://www.interkultur.com/events/world-choir-games/gangneung-2023/.

Japan Tour

Friday, July 14 - Tuesday, July 18

Tokyo College of Music on Monday, July 17

The Young People's Chorus of New York City will make its sixth trip to Japan to perform under the direction of YPC Artistic Director/Founder Francisco J. Núñez. The tour will include performances and workshops throughout the country, including a performance at Tokyo College of Music.

YPC National Lab and Studio Summer Program at Music Academy

Tuesday, July 18 - Monday, July 24

1070 Fairway Road, Santa Barbara, CA

YPC National, the national choral organization inspired by the Young People's Chorus of New York City, will bring its Lab & Studio program to the Music Academy in Santa Barbara, California in July. The residency is a one-week musical experience for innovative choral conductors and enthusiastic singers in grades 6-12.

Conductors and teachers will work with MacArthur Award-winner, composer, and conductor Francisco J. Núñez, along with the YPC artistic faculty, studying repertoire and refining conducting skills. Additionally, noted composer/performer and 2019 Miss America, Nia Imani Franklin, will attend the residency and work with the choristers. YPC has also commissioned Franklin for a special piece which will premiere at the residency's concluding performance.

The week will include community performances, as well as recreational activities and time to enjoy the beautiful oceanside community of Santa Barbara, culminating in the concluding performance on Sunday, July 23 at the historic Lobero Theatre in downtown Santa Barbara at 3 p.m., under the direction of Núñez. For more information about YPC National, please visit www.ypcnational.org.

For more information about YPC, please visit Click Here.