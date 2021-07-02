Young People's Chorus of New York City Returns with READY, SET, SING! At Lincoln Center

The world-renowned Young People's Chorus of New York City will reopen New York City's performing arts sector with "Continuum Presents: Young People's Chorus of New York City "Ready, Set, Sing!" - a pop-up sing-along to be held Sunday, July 11 at 6:30 pm on The Green at Lincoln Center's Restart Stages new outdoor performance park. The sing-along marks a return to the stage for YPC, which has not held a live performance in 16 months.

"Our youth have continued to sing, dance and perform throughout the pandemic, but in isolation," said Francisco Núñez, Founder and Artistic Director of YPC. "I can think of no better way for our choristers to return to the stage than to join voices with the people of New York City and open the city together through the power of music."

Event performances will represent music from four continents, reflecting the rich diversity and sounds of New York City, and include a mix of genres, including theater, pop, opera, folk and spiritual music. Songs will include: La Bamba, Finiculi Finicula, Wimoweh, Hallelujah, Bridge Over Troubled Water, among others.

The event is part of a new, three-year project at Lincoln Center called Continuum, headed by artist Nicolas Kendall of "Time For Three" (TF3), a classically-trained string trio that explores and performs a variety of musical genres.

"Continuum was created with a mission to create beautiful moments where artist expression and community feel something together. Our main goal is to build community through art," said Kendall. "This event is the perfect representation of that mission. We're very excited for the community to feel the spirit and energy the talented young YPC choristers bring to their performances, and our hope is that during the sing-along they find inspiration surrounded by children that truly look like the beautiful fabric of NYC and feel something wonderful."

"Continuum Presents: Young People's Chorus of New York City "Ready, Set, Sing! "is free and open to the public. QR codes will be made available so participants can access lyrics to each song. For more information about YPC, please visit ypc.org.