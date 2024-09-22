Young People's Chorus of New York City Accompany Chandrika Tandon at Reception for Indian Prime Minister Modi

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Young People's Chorus of New York City were tapped to accompany Grammy nominated artist Chandrika Tandon at “Modi&US:Progress Together,” a community gathering and reception in honor of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Modi&US is a celebration of India&US and a cultural ethos that views the world as one family, diversity a strength, and the wellbeing of all people and the planet an inspiration for building a better world together.

The Young Peoples Chorus of New York City accompanied Ms. Tandon on “Vande Mātaram” and “America the Beautiful.” “Vande Mātaram” is a poem written in Sanskritised Bengali by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee in the 1870s. The first two verses of the poem were adopted as the National Song of India in October 1937.

Chandrika Tandon has recorded five albums under her not-for-profit label, Soul Chants Music, including Soul Call, which was nominated for a Grammy, and her newest, Ammu's Treasures, a global music album for families. She has conducted numerous benefit concerts on world stages to sold-out audiences, including the Kennedy Center, Lincoln Center, Berlin's Olympiastadion, Lobkowicz Palace in Prague, and Washington, D.C.'s National Mall for hundreds of thousands of attendees of the World Culture Festival.

The reception was held on Sunday, September 22 at 10:00 a.m. ET at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum: 1255 Hempstead Tpke, Uniondale, NY

For more information, visit: https://modiandus.org/

Young People's Chorus of New York City (YPC), a multicultural youth chorus internationally renowned for its superb virtuosity and brilliant showmanship, was founded on a mission of diversity and artistic excellence by Artistic Director Francisco J. Núñez, a MacArthur Fellow and Musical America's 2018 Educator of the Year. YPC's mission and values are deeply rooted in providing children of all cultural and economic backgrounds with a unique program of music education and choral performance. YPC serves more than 2,000 children throughout New York City in its core after-school performance program, community choruses' program, and its schools' program, which brings YPC's curriculum to children in 18 schools. Since its inception, YPC has served over 40,000 children. In July 2024, YPC participated in the prestigious 13th World Choir Games in New Zealand, becoming two-time World Choir Games World Champions, and bringing home five gold medals. In 2023, its feature-length holiday special Topsy Turvy New York won a 66th Annual New York Emmy Award. Among YPC's many awards is America's highest honor for youth programs, a National Arts and Humanities Youth Program Award, which was presented to members of YPC at the White House. www.ypc.org.