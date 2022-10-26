Young People's Chorus Of New York City Joins Voices Of Ascension In Presentation Of Paola Prestini's THE GLASS BOX

The world-renowned Young People's Chorus of New York City (YPC), led by Founder and Artistic Director Francisco J. Núñez, will join fellow Grammy nominee Voices of Ascension, under the direction of Artistic Director and Conductor Dennis Keene, to present Paola Prestini's The Glass Box. The collaborative performance, conducted by Núñez, will be held at Church of the Ascension in New York City on Wednesday, November 9 at 7:30 p.m.

"We are proud to join Voices of Ascension as guests in this performance," said Núñez. "We are delighted to connect with audiences and work in partnership with a professional choral ensemble as renowned as Voices of Ascension to bring this beautiful piece to life once again."

Commissioned by YPC and the New Haven Festival of Arts and Ideas, Prestini's The Glass Box is a multimedia piece that explores the phenomenon known as "uppgivenhetssyndrom," a coma-like condition found in young refugees in Sweden whose families are slated for deportation. The piece features a libretto by playwright Royce Vavrek as well as pre-recorded and live painting by Armenian-Syrian visual artist Kevork Mourad. The Glass Box was given its world premiere by YPC and Yale Choral Artists on June 18, 2018 at Merkin Hall.

YPC will also perform five pieces of music on its own, including the world premiere of When This All Ends by David Lang; Mo-li-Hua arranged by Chen Yi and instrumental arrangement by Francisco J. Núñez; Guayacanal by Luis Kalaff and Bienvenido Brens and arranged by Francisco J. Núñez; You'll Never Walk Alone with words by Oscar Hammerstein II, music by Richard Rodgers and arranged by Elizabeth Núñez and Francisco J. Núñez; and Tres Cantos arranged by Marcos Leite.

Voices of Ascension will also give the world premiere of its James Bassi's Protect, a reflection on humanity's collective struggles during the COVID-19 pandemic. The evening will conclude with a performance of Franz Joseph Haydn's "Lord Nelson" Mass.

For more information, visit voicesofascension.org, email info@voicesofascension.org or call the box office at 212-358-7060.

For more information about YPC, please visit www.ypc.org.