Young People's Chorus Of New York City Appoints Jason Zahorchak As Chief Operating Officer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Young People's Chorus of New York City has announced the appointment of Jason Zahorchak as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO). Zahorchak joins YPC with over 20 years of experience in nonprofit leadership, bringing a record of transforming core operations across finance, development, communications, and human resources. His appointment comes at a pivotal moment as YPC continues to expand its impact, supporting more than 2,000 children across New York City and solidifying its presence as a global leader that utilizes music as a unifying force.

Jason Zahorchak has been instrumental in building and scaling teams and organizations. Previously, as Executive Vice President and Treasurer at Coqual, an equity and inclusion think tank, Zahorchak oversaw all management functions and spearheaded a comprehensive organizational rebrand. His experience also includes a pivotal leadership role at Equal Justice USA, where Zahorchak led finance and administration, operationalizing the founder's strategic vision and setting the foundation for the company's growth.

“Jason's commitment to fostering inclusive environments and his expertise in nonprofit leadership align seamlessly with YPC's mission to create pathways through the arts for young people of all cultural and economic backgrounds,” said Francisco J. Núñez, Founder and Artistic Director of YPC. “His experience will help us elevate our programs and build a foundation for growth that will serve even more young people over the next decade and beyond.”

As COO, Zahorchak will be responsible for driving the organization's operational strategy, supporting YPC's artistic mission and educational programming, and enhancing organizational efficiency and growth. His leadership will be critical at a time when YPC has earned international recognition at the World Choir Games in New Zealand this past summer and during a cultural exchange in China this fall.

YPC is a nonprofit organization that has served over 40,000 children since its inception, fostering a culture of artistic excellence and cultural diversity. The chorus continues to make history with its acclaimed performances and collaborations, from premiering compositions at Lincoln Center's Mostly Mozart Festival to appearing on national television shows like NBC's Today Show and the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Through YPC's College Bound program, students receive scholarships and crucial support in academics, voice training, and life skills.

In his new role, Zahorchak will work closely with Núñez and YPC's Board of Directors to strengthen the infrastructure that supports YPC, ensuring that every young chorister has access to the resources and opportunities they need to thrive.

For more information about YPC, please visit www.ypc.org.