You Can't Sit With Them... Meet the Plastics of MEAN GIRLS on Broadway!

As BWW just announced, the highly anticipated stage adaptation of MEAN GIRLS will begin previews next spring on March 12 and open April 8 at the August Wilson Theater. Meet the cast of the Broadway production below - as we round up performances for each of the plastics and more!

The cast of Mean Girls will be led by Erika Henningsen as Cady Heron, Taylor Loudermanas Regina George, Ashley Park as Gretchen Wieners, Kate Rockwell as Karen Smith, Barrett Wilbert Weed as Janis Sarkisian, Grey Henson as Damian Hubbard, Kerry Butler as Ms. Norbury, Kyle Selig as Aaron Samuels, Cheech Manohar as Kevin Gnapoor, Rick Younger as Mr. Duvall.

The cast also includes Stephanie Lynn Bissonnette, Tee Boyich, Collins Conley, Ben Cook, DeMarius Copes, Kevin Csolak, Devon Hadsell, Curtis Edwin Holland, Myles McHale, Chris Medlin, Brittany Nicholas, Becca Petersen, Nikhil Saboo, Jonalyn Saxer, Brendon Stimson, Kamille Upshaw, Zurin Villanueva, Gianna Yanelli, Iain Young.

Erika Henningsen (Cady Heron) was recently seen in New York in the revival of Les Misérables as the youngest actress in Broadway history to portray the role of Fantine. She played Kim Ravenal in PBS' "Live from Lincoln Center: Kern & Hammerstein's Show Boat," and she originated the role of Beth in the Signature Theatre world premiere of Kathleen Marshall and Sheryl Crow's musical, Diner. Earlier this year, Erika was featured opposite Tyne Daly in the York Theatre Company staging of Jerry Herman's Dear World. Regional credits include Nellie Forbush in South Pacific and Sophie in Mamma Mia! at PCLO, and Becka in the original musical, Found. She can be heard on the cast recording of Bartram and Hill's Theory of Relativity, available on Spotify. Erika is a recipient of the Alan Eisenberg Actors' Equity Award and a proud BFA Musical Theater graduate of the University of Michigan.

Taylor Louderman (Regina George) is currently starring as Lauren opposite Panic! at the Disco's Brendon Urie in Kinky Bootson Broadway. She was last seen on Broadway starring in Bring It On The Musical, for which she received a Fred Astaire Award Nomination. Taylor starred opposite Allison Williams as Wendy in NBC's "Peter Pan Live!," and is a series regular on Nick Jr.'s upcoming "Sunny Days." She has also appeared on HBO's "High Maintenance" and Pop TV's "Nightcap." Some other credits include starring roles in Gigantic off-Broadway, The Muny's Aida, Grease at Paper Mill Playhouse and Footloose at Kansas City Starlight. Follow Taylor on Twitter & Instagram @taylizlou

Ashley Park (Gretchen Wieners) was seen earlier this year in Broadway's critically-acclaimed revival of Sunday in the Park with George. Other Broadway: Tuptim in Lincoln Center's Tony Award-winning The King and I (Grammy nomination), Mamma Mia!. National Tour: R&H's Cinderella (Gabrielle). This summer she played Maid Marian in the world premiere of Hood (Dallas Theatre Center). TV/Film: Olivia in "Nightcap" (PopTV/Lionsgate); The Greatest Showman; The V Card; Open House. New York credits include: Ars Nova's KPOP (Off-Broadway); Carnegie Hall with the New York Pops; readings/labs with Roundabout, Disney Theatricals, Second Stage, amongst others. Regional: Luisa in The Fantasticks (Pasadena Playhouse), Jekyll and Hyde, Sound of Music, Jesus Christ Superstar, Miss Saigon (Pittsburgh Civic Light Opera, Music Theatre of Wichita). Proud University of Michigan Graduate. Follow Ashley on Twitter & Instagram @AshleyParkLady

Kate Rockwell (Karen Smith) Broadway: Bring It On The Musical (Skylar, OBC), Rock of Ages (Sherrie), Legally Blonde(Margot) and Hair. Selected theatre: Mabel Normand in the world premiere of Hollywood (La Jolla Playhouse), Carrie Pipperidge in Carousel (Arena Stages) and Belle in Beauty and the Beast (The Muny). Her TV/Film appearances include "High Maintenance," "Deadbeat" and Sex and the City (the Movie). Kate performs her solo cabaret, "Back to My Roots," in the New York City area, and she records for Punch Full Productions. She is represented by KMR and a proud AEA member. Follow Kate on Twitter & Instagram @KateRockwellNYC

Barrett Wilbert Weed (Janis Sarkisian) originated the role of Veronica Sawyer in Heathers: The Musical at the Hudson Backstage Theatre in Hollywood, California and at New World Stages Off-Broadway. She received Lucille Lortel and Drama Desk nominations for her performance, both for Best Leading Actress. Barrett played the roles of Nadia in the 2012 Off-Broadway revival of Bare, and Denise in Found at The Atlantic Theater Company. Her portrayal of Sally Bowles in Cabaret at D.C.'s Signature Theatre, garnered her a Helen Hayes Award. She received her BFA in Musical Theatre from Elon University. Follow Barrett on Twitter & Instagram @BarrettWeed

Grey Henson (Damian Hubbard). Grey was fortunate enough to make his Broadway debut playing Elder McKinley in The Book of Mormon having originated the role on the First National Tour. On Television he guest starred in the comedy series "Suburgatory." Grey received his BFA in acting and musical theatre from the Carnegie Mellon University School of Drama. He is represented by BRS/Gage.

Kerry Butler (Ms. Norbury) was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical for Xanadu. Other Broadway credits include Belle in Beauty and the Beast (Dora nomination), Disaster!, Catch Me If You Can (Drama Desk nomination), Sherrie in Rock of Ages, Audrey in Little Shop of Horrors (Outer Critics Circle nomination), she won The Clarence Derwent Award for playing Penny Pingleton in the original cast of Hairspray, Eponine in Les Miserable, Blood Brothers, and The Best Man. On television she has appeared on "30 Rock," "The Mindy Project," "Rescue Me," "Law and Order," "Elementary," "The Mysteries of Laura," "White Collar," "Blue Bloods," "One Life to Live," and most recently the "Gilmore Girls" reunion for Netflix. She can be seen in the upcoming film The Miseducation of Cameron Post.

Kyle Selig (Aaron Samuels) made his Broadway debut in The Book of Mormon while in his junior year at Carnegie Mellon School of Drama, and after appearing in the National Tour, played Elder Price on Broadway. Off-Broadway: Joan of Arc: Into the Fire, written by David Byrne (The Public). California: October Sky (The Old Globe), West Side Story with the LA Philharmonic Orchestra (The Hollywood Bowl). He is a past winner of the Jimmy Award for High School Musical Theater and LA Music Center Spotlight Award. His original albums And the Tree Was Happy and She Breathes are available on iTunes and Spotify. Follow Kyle on Twitter @KyleASelig & Instagram @KASelig

Rick Younger (Mr. Duvall) is an actor, standup comic, and singer originally from Baltimore, MD. Television appearances include AXS TV's "Gotham Comedy Live" and "Showtime at the Apollo." Rick also toured nationally with the Broadway Musical Rent. You've undoubtedly seen him in numerous national television commercials, the monthly "Guys Tell All" segment on NBC's "Today" with Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb, the Woody Allen Amazon Series, "Crisis in Six Scenes" and guest spots on "Girls," "Blue Bloods" and "Law & Order: SVU." Film credits include the movies Ordinary World and Morning Glory.

Related Articles