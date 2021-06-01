Yoga For Daily Life Conversations Launch 28th World Yoga Festival

The RE LEASE + BE COME Conversation series offers opportunities to hear from brilliant minds around the world that are striving for social justice and inclusivity through art, design, and policy.

Join the launching event of the virtual 28th World Yoga Festival, June 1, 6pm edt for a conversation with yoga enthusiast from around the world focused on Yoga and Daily Life.

Moderated by RE LEASE + BE COME author Barbara Bullard. Produced by B-Bullard LLC and the World Yoga Community (WYC) guests will include: Prem Sadasivananda, direct and long-term disciple of Swami Vishnudevananda, the disciple of Swami Sivananda and Entrepreneur/Yoga Instructor Mariyam Nayeri.

The 28th Annual World Yoga Festival is the month-long celebration of yoga with global virtual yoga presentations and workshops inclusive of the annual celebration of the 7th International Day of Yoga. The International Day of Yoga celebrated on 21 June since 2015, following its inception in the United Nations General Assembly in 2014.

Yoga is a physical, mental and spiritual practice which originated in India. The word 'yoga' derives from Sanskrit and means to join or to unite, symbolizing the union of body and consciousness. The International Day of Yoga aims to raise awareness worldwide of the many benefits of practicing yoga.