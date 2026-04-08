Yeison Landero to Celebrate New Single 'Santa Lucia' With Record Release Show in NYC

Colombian cumbia king Yeison Landero will celebrate the launch of his new single, "Santa Lucia", on the Brooklyn-based record label, Names You Can Trust with a record release show at TV Eye in Ridgewood, Queens on May 21, 2026. The event's killer lineup includes special guest Caito Sanchez and an 11:00 PM aftershow with DJ sets from Little Dynasty, Meridian Brothers, Mexican Institute of Sound. and more.

YEISON LANDERO

Hailing from SAN JACINTO in Colombia's Montes de María province - the birthplace of cumbia sabanera - Yeison Lamdero is the grandson of the legendary Andrés Landero, one of the true maestros of the accordion, and widely recognized across Latin America as "El Rey de la Cumbia"; and whose music inspired Joe Strummer to dub cumbia as "The Punk Rock of Colombia".

Andrés Landero has developed a school of followers and admirers who played and studied with him from the 1950s until his passing in 2000. His performances, discography and compositions are beyond reproach, and accordionists the world over have taken up this same enchanting Hohner instrument to carry on Landero's craft through his well-formed cumbia sub-culture. As the wider cumbia movement has shapeshifted throughout its time in different countries, across decades with the aid of modern innovations, there remains a devoted tradition to the roots of the accordion-based sound and cumbia sabanera in its most sincere and organic form.

Even at the height of international popularity, with talent emerging from all corners of the world's musical meridians, there is no heir more appropriate to carry on the legacy of Andrés Landero than his very own grandson. Yeison Landero began studying accordion as a child under the tutelage of his fabled grandfather. As an adult, Yeison has blossomed into a masterful accordionist and cultural ambassador with a deep commitment to the preservation and education of this uniquely Colombian inheritance. Not only has Yeison spearheaded the International Cumbia Fest in SAN JACINTO, as well as his own Fundación Landero Vive (Landero Lives Foundation), he has performed with his powerful and talented band on many prestigious international stages throughout Latin America, the States, and Europe.

Perhaps one missing piece of Yeison's impressive curriculum vitae was a record release with Names You Can Trust, champions of traditional Colombian recordings and their modern offshoots for almost twenty years from their home base in Brooklyn. NYCT set about correcting this when a serendipitous break in Yeison's US tour in 2025 turned into the perfect recording opportunity in upstate New York.

As temperatures hovered as hot as a Caribbean savanna, an East Coast summer session with Yeison's touring conjunto summoned all the spirits and sabor that reside at the heart of this tropical art form. With tío Javier Guerra Alvis (one of Andrés Landero's sons) providing the steady rhythm of the guacharaca, and the rest of the band's talented players in full tour-seasoned form, the group channeled one of Andrés's most revered, deep cuts in "Santa Lucia" as well as an original composition from Yeison himself, the appropriately-titled "Cumbia Sin Fronteras"(Cumbia Without Borders).

CAÍTO SÁNCHEZ

It's often a good sign when one of your favorite musicians steps out from beyond the studio walls and past the stage lights to fulfill their own inspired and creative intent. And Caíto Sánchez is not just a favorite musician, but as his lengthy resume as a sideman shows, he's also one of your favorite musicians' favorite musicians, constantly working without fanfare as an essential ingredient in a larger music feast. Sánchez earned his stripes in the 2000s and beyond as a key session player and an integral touring band member, a quiet standout even among many oversized personalities. A dedicated drummer born in Panama and living in New York, Sánchez is quite capable of keeping time for legends like Charles Bradley, Lee Fields, and Brian Jackson, as well as supporting eclectic outfits like the live groups of Quantic, Chico Mann and Midnight Magic. For all the players who have shared a stage or studio with him it comes as no real surprise, and frankly as a long overdue development, that such a unique artistic force is finally stepping into the spotlight.

Caíto recently followed-up his debut 45 "Planeador" with his second release on Names You Can Trust entitled "Luna" last year. Sánchez's recordings and live performances are truly a glimpse into his creative and artistic personal space, flanked by a supremely talented group of musicians. Expect a heavy dose of psychedelic and moody rock en español, a decidedly new wave of nostalgic sounds and style.