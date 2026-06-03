Video: Meet the Tony-Nominated Designers of 2026

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What makes a great Broadway musical? The 2026 Tony nominees for Best Sound Design, Best Scenic Design, Best Lighting Design, and Best Costume Design have some idea!

Watch as we chat with: Kevin Adams (Chess), David Korins (Dog Day Afternoon), Heather Gilbert (Bug, The Fear of 13), Lee Kinney (The Fear of 13), Stacey Derosier (Joe Turner's Come and Gone), Isabella Byrd (Dog Day Afternoon), Brenda Abbandandolo (Dog Day Afternoon), Justin Ellington (Joe Turner's Come and Gone), Scott Pask (Schmigadoon!), Ben Pearcy (Ragtime), Walter Trarbach (Schmigadoon!), and Rachel Hauck (Cats: The Jellicle Ball).

The 79th Annual Tony Awards will air on Sunday, June 7, 2026.