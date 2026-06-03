Photos: Get a First Look at THE HOMBRES at The Old Globe

The Old Globe is presenting the San Diego premiere of The Hombres, written by Tony Meneses. Under the direction of James Vásquez, this production brings a funny and deeply human look at masculinity, vulnerability, and connection in a yoga studio. See photos!

For Héctor and his crew of construction workers, the job site is all about grit and bravado. When their catcalling and jokes draw complaints from the yoga studio next door, instructor Julián invites them to try a class. Soon, they're forced to reexamine everything they think they know about strength and flexibility. From Tony Meneses (El Borracho), The Hombres is a funny and deeply human look at machismo, friendship and the quiet bonds that form when men open their chakras and let their guard down.

The cast of The Hombres includes Jonny Beauchamp as Julián, Robert Lenzi as Miles, Jesse J. Perez as Pedro, Jason Sanchez as Beto, and Martín Solá as Héctor.

Photo credit: Rich Soublet II