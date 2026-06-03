Video: P!NK Says She is 'Terri-Cited' to Host 2026 Tonys: 'I'll Probably Fall'

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This Sunday, music superstar and global icon P!nk will take the stage as host of the 79th Annual Tony Awards. Though the musician hasn't appeared on Broadway herself, she is a self-professed aficionado of the medium and teased what fellow theater fans can expect from the show during a visit to Late Night with Seth Meyers.

With only a few days to go, the pop star admitted that she is "terri-cited" about the event. "I mean, I'll probably fall. But that's good! I tell my own audience if I fall, please laugh so we can move on."

She continued: "I'm excited. It's going to be ridiculous. My one rule was that I have to make fun of myself as soon as I hit the stage, however I hit the stage, and that's what I'm doing."

During the interview, she also spoke highly about her daughter, Willow Sage Hart. "She is Broadway-obsessed. She's extremely earnest. She's a hard worker, and she's really talented," praised the musician. She shared that she sought approval from Willow before taking the Tony gig, specifically because of her daughter's love of theater.

"I want to stay out of her lane. She chose a lane that is not mine, and I want to respect it," she said, before adding. "But turns out it got her a seat at the Tonys." Check out the full conversation, and watch P!nk preview the Tonys opening number during an exclusive interview with BroadwayWorld.

The 79th Annual Tony Awards will return to Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Sunday, June 7, broadcasting LIVE to both coasts on CBS, and streaming on Paramount+ (8:00 – 11:00 PM ET/5:00 – 8:00 PM PT).

Prior to the broadcast, Laura Benanti and Tituss Burgess will host The Tony Awards: Act One, a live pre-show with exclusive content that is available to viewers for free on Pluto TV. This will begin Sunday, June 7, at 6:35-8:00 PM, ET/3:35-5:00 PM, PT.

Photo Credit: Paula Lobo/NBC