YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN Will Embark on National Tour in January 2020

The beloved Tony Award-winning musical You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown is hitting the road beginning in January 2020. Directed by Michael Unger, this reimagined production will celebrate the 70th Anniversary of the Peanuts comic strip and the treasured characters created by Charles M. Schulz.

The tour will also feature brand new orchestrations by Kim Scharnberg; music supervision by Eric Svejcar; set, costume, and prop design by RWS Wardrobe and Design Lab; and lighting design by Craig Stelzenmuller. Casting by Binder Casting. Additional creative team, cast members, and tour stops will be announced at a later date.

The gang is back! Lucy, Linus, Sally, Schroeder, Snoopy, and, of course, everyone's pal Charlie Brown navigate their daily struggles with humor and charm and, in the end, learn what happiness is all about. YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN captures the essence of childhood and the heart of friendship, reminding us all that the little moments in life can make a world of difference. This sweet and funny musical includes catchy favorites like "Happiness," "My New Philosophy," "My Blanket and Me," and "Suppertime."

Based on the comic strip by Charles M. Schulz, You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown features an original book, music, and lyrics by Clark Gesner. The show opened off-Broadway in 1967 to wide acclaim and then opened at Broadway's Golden Theatre in 1971. The show was revived at Broadway's Ambassador Theatre in 1999 with additional material written by Andrew Lippa and Michael Mayer, directed by Mr. Mayer, choreographed by Jerry Mitchell, and earning Kristen Chenoweth a Tony Award for her iconic portrayal of Sally Brown. In 2016, Michael Unger directed The York Theatre Company's off-Broadway production of You're A Good Man, Charlie BROWN, the first to feature professional children with Broadway experience in the roles of the beloved characters. It continues to be one of the most widely licensed musicals in the country with over 500 productions annually.

For additional tour information, visit CharlieBrownTour.com.





