YES AND MURDER Podcast Puts A Hilarious, Theatrical Spin On Murder Mysteries
Each episode focuses on a different theme within the improv world.
Yes and Murder takes place in world much like our own...if the world revolved around a small theatre called "Improv Connecticut" (the cool kids call it "Imp Conn").
Small improv theatres can provide a sense of community, belonging for people who've felt left out of traditional theatre spaces, and powerful highs from the cheers and laughter performers get from making something up on the spot. But these spaces also lend themselves to almost cult-like devotion, drama, and abuse of power. For people who've gotten really into these communities, it can be hard to explain how seemingly small divides and "adults playing make-believe" can feel like life or death. In "Yes and Murder," a new podcast by comedian Laura Merli, the life-and-death battles are literal.
Each episode focuses on a different theme within the improv world (such as where the money comes from, the tension between stand ups and improvisers, etc.) that ties in with a particular murder. The overall story is told from the point of view of an improv teacher and artistic director, Brenda (played by Laura Merli), to her lawyer, Taylor Fisher (played by BET's Two Grown star Alana Johnson). How much is true, vs how much Brenda is "improvising" is up to the listener to decide.
Recorded using entirely remote, quarantine-friendly practices.
Available on Apple podcasts, Stitcher, Soundcloud, and Libsyn. Official website here.
