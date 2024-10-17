World's Fair Celebration Series Concludes with Unique Culinary and Theatrical Experienc

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On Saturday, October 26th, Queens Theatre will host the grand finale of THEATERAMA!—a months-long series that began in April to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the 1964/65 World’s Fair.

The finale will feature a full day of culinary and theatrical tributes to the 1964/65 Fair, which was held at Flushing Meadows-Corona Park and centered around the iconic Unisphere.

From 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM, Queens Theatre invites guests to relive the flavors of the Fair, themed “Peace Through Understanding.” The event, Taste the World's Fare!, will showcase culinary delights from Belgian waffles to sangria and more. Admission to the event is free with a suggested donation. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.

That evening at 8:00 PM, the celebration continues with World’s Fair Plays Revisited!, a reading of short plays by acclaimed playwrights, Craig Lucas, Kristopher Diaz,Lauren Yee, Halley Feiffer, Caridad Svich, Todd Almond, Wendy MacLeod, Mashuq Mushtaq Deen, Harrison David Rivers, Jenny Lyn Bader, Camilo Almonacid and J. Stephen Brantley. These plays, originally commissioned for the 50th anniversary of the World’s Fairs in 2014, draw inspiration from the rich heritage and vibrant culture of both the 1939 and 1964 Fairs. The 2014 production was hailed as a New York Times Critic’s Pick, and this special reading will transport audiences back in time once again. Tickets to World’s Fair Plays Revisited! To purchase tickets click HERE.

"The World’s Fair sparked the imaginations of everyone who attended, and we knew these incredible writers would find rich themes to explore. Together, their works create an outstanding program. The 2014 production was a huge success, and I’m thrilled we have the chance to present these plays again,” said Taryn Sacramone, Executive Director of Queens Theatre. “Audience members who arrive early can enjoy a taste of the World’s Fair—perhaps a Belgian waffle before seeing Mashuq Mushtaq Deen’s ‘Waffle Man’—along with eleven other remarkable short plays. It’s going to be a truly special evening at Queens Theatre."

THEATERAMA! has been a collaborative series, produced in partnership with organizations including the Queensboro Dance Festival, Louis Armstrong House Museum, Queens World Film Festival, and the Queens Chamber of Commerce. It began on April 28th and featured monthly events through October. The series pays tribute to Queens Theatre’s building, originally constructed as the “Theaterama,” one of three structures of the New York State Pavilion built for the World’s Fair.

For more information about the THEATERAMA! series and the history of Queens Theatre, visit www.queenstheatre.org.