World Music Institute to Present Natu Camara With Samir LanGus in Bryant Park

WMI season will kick off their Fall-Winter 2024-25 season on August 16th with a free show at Bryant Park featuring NYC's own Natu Camara and Samir LanGus. The event is part of WMI's Let's Dance series.

Natu Camara is a powerhouse rooted in the vibrant heart of West Africa and now living in NYC. As a dynamic singer, songwriter, and humanitarian, she blends Guinean traditional sounds with pop, soul, and rock, creating an Afro-rock experience that knows no borders. Natu's mesmerizing performances tackle global issues, from love to child marriage, loneliness, and unity, touching hearts and minds alike. Her unwavering commitment to social justice adds an inspiring dimension to her artistry, making her a positive force in the world of music.

Samir LanGus is a Grammy Award-nominated gnawa musician born and raised in Agadir, Morocco. He puts a contemporary twist on the traditional trance music of gnawa, also known as "Moroccan Blues", by adding jazz beats and riffs to the captivating rhythms and hypnotic chanting, merging the essence of North African streets with NYC vibes. Gnawa is traditionally featured at all-night North African spiritual gatherings known as lilas, and its mystical sound has influenced various artists including author and composer Paul Bowles, jazz icon Randy Weston, and rock legend Jimi Hendrix.

Bryant Park Picnic Performances presented by Bank of America is a free outdoor festival that welcomes all New Yorkers to experience the city's vibrant arts and culture. The series provides a platform for extraordinary artists and serves as a vital outdoor venue for a wide array of New York's cultural institutions.

Founded in 1985 as a not-for-profit, World Music Institute (WMI) has served as one of the leading presenters of world music and dance within the United States. WMI is committed to presenting the best in traditional and contemporary music and dance from around the world with the goal of inspiring wonder for the world's rich cultural traditions, promoting awareness and appreciation and encouraging cross-cultural dialog and exchange. WMI presents at venues throughout the city and depends on both public and private funding to accomplish its mission.

Performance Details

Friday, August 16, 2024

Bryant Park, Manhattan

7 PM

FREE EVENT

Bryant Park Picnic Performance Presented by Bank of America

Co-presented with Bryant Park