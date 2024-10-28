World Music Institute to Present Las Migas in November at LPR

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



World Music Institute will present Spain's critically-acclaimed, award-winning Las Migas, on November 8th at (le) Poisson Rouge; part of a twelve city U.S. tour in support of their new album Rumberas. After winning a Latin GRAMMY award for Libres (Best Flamenco Album) in 2022, the all-female quartet from Barcelona comes back strong in 2024 with a new Latin GRAMMY nomination for their latest album.

On Rumberas. Las Migas fuse the potent strains of Catalan rumba, flamenco, and other traditional Spanish musics with irresistible pop hooks and stunning vocal harmonies. The album transcends genres and borders, to embrace international sounds, from Cuba and Mexico, as well as Spain and Catalunya.

Rumba is a vibrant, multicultural musical genre that has conquered the world with its contagious energy and rhythmic fusion. Originating in Cuba in the 19th century, rumba draws from a mix of African and Spanish influences, creating a sound that invites celebration and soulful expression through music and dance. Over time, this genre has evolved and crossed borders, giving rise to different variations and styles, such as flamenco rumba in Spain or Catalan rumba, which has gained popularity in recent years.

Las Migas are Paula Ramírez, Marta Robles, Alicia Grillo and Laura Pacios. For these women being "rumberas" is more than just a label or a music genre-it's a way of life. To them, rumba is a feminine anthem for women who give their all, who fight, express themselves, and deserve their own space. Las Migas shed labels to reveal themselves as they truly are: pure, authentic, and unique.