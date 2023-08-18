World Music Institute Presents LOBOKO With DJ Nenim, September 9

WMI presents Loboko - a new, guitar-driven-dance-band from New York City that features Congolese guitar viruoso and vocalist, Yohni Djungu Sungu, multi-instrumentalist and producder Nikhil Yerawadeckar, and drummer and co-founder Morgan Greenstreet.

The show will include a special guest appearence by legendary bass player Ngouma Lokito - best known from his time with Parisian dance group, Soukous Stars. Loboko's unique style is rooted in Congo's ubiquitous soukous sound, one of Africa's most popular musical exports that's conquered dance from France to Colombia. Loboko filters classic Congolese soukous rhythms through NYC's African and Afro-Caribbean diaspora, setting up a joyful transatlantic reverberation that connects Kinshasa, Paris, Palenque, NYC, and everywhere else where soukous is danced. The show also coincides with the vinyl release of Loboko's debut album, Kanyunyi.

Nenim Iwebuke began his career in Nigeria in 2007, eventually shuttling between Lagos and London to perform. DJ Nenim came to NYC in 2014, where he began writing and recording his own afrobeat/afropunk inspired music, and releasing it on his own 5th Circle Records label. DJ Nenim has deejayed at such NYC venues as the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA), Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM), Apollo Theater. Nenim is also the progenitor of the Gbedu Afrobeats and Home and Abroad acrobats parties, and host of the Seed of Afro radio show on Radio Free Brooklyn.

The LET'S DANCE series brings us all together on the dance floor moving our bodies to the infectious beats of DJs and live bands from around the world.

Saturday, September 9

Nublu - 151 Loisaida Ave., Manhattan

7 PM - Doors / 8 PM - Show

Standing Show - Very limited seating - 21+

$20 Advance / $25 Day-of - Membership Benefits Apply