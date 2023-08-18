World Music Institute Presents LOBOKO With DJ Nenim, September 9

The LET'S DANCE series brings us all together on the dance floor moving our bodies to the infectious beats of DJs and live bands from around the world.

By: Aug. 18, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Lyricist and Librettist Tom Jones Has Passed Away Photo 1 Broadway Lyricist and Librettist Tom Jones Has Passed Away
What We Know So Far About THE NOTEBOOK Musical Photo 2 What We Know So Far About THE NOTEBOOK Musical
Matthew Broderick, J. Smith-Cameron, Victor Garber, Brooke Shields & More Will Star in Enc Photo 3 Broderick, Smith-Cameron, Garber, Brooke Shields & More Will Star in LOVE LETTERS
Newcomer Nichelle Lewis Will Lead THE WIZ as Dorothy on Broadway and National Tour Photo 4 Newcomer Nichelle Lewis Will Lead THE WIZ as Dorothy

World Music Institute Presents LOBOKO With DJ Nenim, September 9

World Music Institute Presents LOBOKO With DJ Nenim, September 9 WMI presents Loboko - a new, guitar-driven-dance-band from New York City that features Congolese guitar viruoso and vocalist, Yohni Djungu Sungu, multi-instrumentalist and producder Nikhil Yerawadeckar, and drummer and co-founder Morgan Greenstreet.

The show will include a special guest appearence by legendary bass player Ngouma Lokito - best known from his time with Parisian dance group, Soukous Stars. Loboko's unique style is rooted in Congo's ubiquitous soukous sound, one of Africa's most popular musical exports that's conquered dance from France to Colombia. Loboko filters classic Congolese soukous rhythms through NYC's African and Afro-Caribbean diaspora, setting up a joyful transatlantic reverberation that connects Kinshasa, Paris, Palenque, NYC, and everywhere else where soukous is danced. The show also coincides with the vinyl release of Loboko's debut album, Kanyunyi.

Nenim Iwebuke began his career in Nigeria in 2007, eventually shuttling between Lagos and London to perform. DJ Nenim came to NYC in 2014, where he began writing and recording his own afrobeat/afropunk inspired music, and releasing it on his own 5th Circle Records label. DJ Nenim has deejayed at such NYC venues as the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA), Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM), Apollo Theater. Nenim is also the progenitor of the Gbedu Afrobeats and Home and Abroad acrobats parties, and host of the Seed of Afro radio show on Radio Free Brooklyn.

The LET'S DANCE series brings us all together on the dance floor moving our bodies to the infectious beats of DJs and live bands from around the world.

Saturday, September 9

Nublu - 151 Loisaida Ave., Manhattan

7 PM - Doors / 8 PM - Show

Standing Show - Very limited seating - 21+

$20 Advance / $25 Day-of - Membership Benefits Apply



RELATED STORIES

1
Amber Riley & Taye Diggs to Voice Ursula & King Triton in Disneys ARIEL Photo
Amber Riley & Taye Diggs to Voice Ursula & King Triton in Disney's ARIEL

Broadway, film and television stars Taye Diggs (“Rent”) and Amber Riley (“Glee”) will voice King Triton and Ursula in “Disney Junior’s Ariel,” an animated musical series for preschoolers inspired by the beloved story of “The Little Mermaid.” Mykal-Michelle Harris (“Raven’s Home”) has been cast in the lead role of Ariel.

2
Vina Morales to Join the Cast of HERE LIES LOVE on Broadway Photo
Vina Morales to Join the Cast of HERE LIES LOVE on Broadway

Get the latest news on Vina Morales as she joins the cast of HERE LIES LOVE on Broadway. Don't miss your chance to see this acclaimed musical at the Broadway Theatre.

3
Listen: Hear MEAN GIRLS Star Reneé Rapps Debut Album Snow Angel Photo
Listen: Hear MEAN GIRLS Star Reneé Rapp's Debut Album 'Snow Angel'

Broadway alum and Mean Girls star Reneé Rapp has released her debut album, 'Snow Angel.' Alongside the album, Rapp will also drop the music video for 'Pretty Girls,' which was directed by actress and model Cara Delevingne. The album also includes previous singles 'Snow Angel' and 'Talk Too Much,' which were released earlier this summer.

4
Listen: Hear Idina Menzels New Dance Album Drama Queen Photo
Listen: Hear Idina Menzel's New Dance Album 'Drama Queen'

Wicked and Frozen star Idina Menzel worked alongside hitmakers Nile Rodgers, Jake Shears, Justin Tranter, Sir Nolan, Simon Wilcox, Laura Veltz, Jim Eliot, Maty Noyes, Mitch Allan, Lindy Robbins, Chantry Johnson, Michelle Zarlenga and more to create a body of work that is a departure from what she’s put out in the past. Listen to the new album!

More Hot Stories For You

Vina Morales to Join the Cast of HERE LIES LOVE on BroadwayVina Morales to Join the Cast of HERE LIES LOVE on Broadway
Ivo van Hove to Direct JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR in Amsterdam in 2024Ivo van Hove to Direct JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR in Amsterdam in 2024
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 18th, 2023Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 18th, 2023
Broadway Cares Sends Emergency Grant to Help Hawaii Wildfire VictimsBroadway Cares Sends Emergency Grant to Help Hawaii Wildfire Victims

Videos

Video: The Company of JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING Meets the Press! Video Video: The Company of JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING Meets the Press!
Full Creative Team Announced For BOOP! THE MUSICAL World Premiere; Tickets Now On Sale Video
Full Creative Team Announced For BOOP! THE MUSICAL World Premiere; Tickets Now On Sale
Meet The Stars of The New PETER PAN National Tour Video
Meet The Stars of The New PETER PAN National Tour
Idina Menzel Teaches TODAY SHOW Hosts How to Moonwalk Video
Idina Menzel Teaches TODAY SHOW Hosts How to Moonwalk
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
SWEENEY TODD
GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
THE BOOK OF MORMON
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME

Recommended For You