World Music Institute Presents FORRÓ IN THE DARK With Gaspar Muniz & Greg Caz

Vamos dançar! WMI's third club night in their new Let's Dance series celebrates the 20th anniversary of NYC-based Brazilian expats Forró in the Dark. The group mixes the driving beats of forró - a style of rural party music from Northeastern Brazil - with rock, psychedelia, and more into a unique musical melting pot that has attracted collaborators including David Byrne, Bebel Gilberto, Angelique Kidjo, Gilberto Gil, and Miho Hatori, among others. Born in New York City and raised in Rio de Janeiro, Gaspar Muniz grew up in an intensely artistic environment.

Never attached to a specific genre, he uses his cultural diversity and knowledge in his sets by curating a variety of music styles from different places and eras, and describes himself as a "vibe setter, digger, dancer". Greg Caz is a veteran DJ known particularly for his Brazilian expertise among a wide variety of other genres, who has been by Forró In The Dark's side from the very inception of the band at Nublu almost two decades ago.

World Music Institute takes international music to the clubs with the debut of the LET'S DANCE series, as part of WMI's new Fall-Winter 2022-23 Season. Let's Dance brings us all together on the dance floor moving our bodies to the infectious beats of DJs and live bands from around the world.

"We are thrilled to bring our audiences out of the theaters and into the dance clubs," says WMI Artistic Director Brice Rosenbloom. "With DJs and live bands playing music from countries including Ghana, Dominican Republic, Brazil, Morocco, Colombia, Botswana and more, we celebrate the diversity of locally-based International Artists, and welcome everyone to energize the dance floor. In any language, we say 'let's dance!'"