Works & Process to Present NEVER ALONE By Andy Blankenbuehler

Works & Process at the Guggenheim will present the Never Alone by Andy Blankenbuehler, on February 7, 2025 at the Peter B. Lewis Theater.

See a first look of director and choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler's new work, Never Alone, which culminates a Works & Process LaunchPAD residency at Potash Hill and a Jacob's Pillow's Pillow Lab.

Set during World War II, Never Alone follows the story of a woman with an unmatched gift for breaking codes and a British naval officer aboard a submarine deep in the perils of the U-boat war in the North Atlantic. Their love affair begins in a basement dance hall in bomb-cratered London, where they dance away the horrors of war. Never Alone is a story about committing everything to fighting an enemy that cannot be seen. It is about the loneliness that can accompany that fight, but it is also an affirmation that where the heart is involved, we are truly not alone. Blankenbuehler participates in a discussion moderated by Artistic and Executive Director of Jacob's Pillow Pamela Tatge, and highlights from the first chapter of Never Alone are performed.

About Works & Process

Championing performing artists and their creative process for each step from studio to stage, Works & Process features artists both those from the world's largest organizations and emerging new talent. Works & Process amplifies performing arts traditions that transcend the stage, and encourage audiences to spectate, participate, and continue the conversation beyond the stage. Works & Process programs blend artist discussion and performance highlights, with post-performance receptions at the Guggenheim Museum and beyond. During the summer, Works & Process curates and presents free outdoor dance programs with Manhattan West and City Parks Foundation's SummerStage.

Works & Process Artists-in-Residence are provided with commissions and made-to-measure LaunchPAD creative residencies that are fully funded and sequenced, offering 24/7 studio availability, on-site housing, health insurance enrollment access, industry-leading residency fees, and transportation to fifteen residency partners across MA, NJ, NY, and VT.