Works & Process to Present GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! with Josh Gad, Andrew Rannells & More

Works & Process will present Gutenberg! The Musical! with Josh Gad, Andrew Rannells, Scott Brown, Anthony King, and Alex Timbers moderated by Nikki M. James on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 7:30 pm at the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum as part of the Works & Process Fall 2023 Season.

Ahead of the September 15 first preview on Broadway, go behind the scenes of Gutenberg! The Musical! Actors Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells (The Book of Mormon) reunite in a new musical comedy in which two best pals try to get their unintentionally hilarious new musical on Broadway. It’s art imitating life imitating art! Writers Scott Brown and Anthony King (Beetlejuice) and director Alex Timbers (Beetlejuice, Moulin Rouge) join Gad and Rannells, and moderator Nikki M. James to discuss the show and their creative process, blended with performance excerpts.

Event Details:

Gutenberg! The Musical!

With Josh Gad, Andrew Rannells, Scott Brown, Anthony King, and Alex Timbers

Sun, Sept 10, 7:30 pm

Works & Process at the Guggenheim

1071 Fifth Avenue, New York, NY 10128

Tickets: $55, $45, $35, Choose-What-You-Pay

Championing creative process from studio to stage, Works & Process amplifies support for performing artists and their artistic process, and simultaneously provides the public with behind-the-scenes access to new works, fostering greater understanding and appreciation. For an organization without walls like Works & Process, collaborations and partnerships are key to success, and we are proud that the fall 2023 season will be our largest fall ever. In a philosophy akin to farm to table, Works & Process LaunchPAD offers artists fully-funded creative residencies with 13 partners in 8 counties in New York and Massachusetts. This fall, Works & Process will also present programming at the Guggenheim Museum and the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts, in partnership with the Jerome Robbins Dance Division, and seven Works & Process commissions created in Works & Process bubble and LaunchPAD residencies will tour to six states and the District of Columbia.