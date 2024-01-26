Video: Watch Hillary Clinton on Stage in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL

Gutenberg! The Musical, which has featured guest appearances by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Aaron Tveit, Kristin Chenoweth, Nathan Lane, JJ Abrams, Patti LuPone, Corbin Bleu and more, recently welcomed Hillary Clinton as a special guest!

Watch below to see Hillary Clinton as the special guest Producer!

'Producer' isn't just an onstage role for Hillary Clinton- Clinton is currently one of the producers of Suffs, coming to Broadway's Music Box Theatre on March 26!

Gutenberg! The Musical! is playing a strictly limited engagement at the Jones Theatre through Sunday, January 28, 2024 only.

Broadway runs on three things: big dreams, minuscule odds, and lots and lots of unearned confidence. Oh, and star power! Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells, the most acclaimed musical comedy duo of their generation, finally reunite in Gutenberg! The Musical!, a full-throated celebration of the ancient, universal, and incredibly foolish urge to put on a show.

In addition to being developed at UCB, Gutenberg! The Musical! was also a part of the New York Musical Theatre Festival in 2005 and 2006 before having an Off-Broadway run in 2006 where it received Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, and Lortel Award nominations. In addition to New York, productions of Gutenberg! have been seen across the North America, as well as UK, Australia, France, Spain, and Korea.

