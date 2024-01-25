Photos: Hillary Clinton Joins GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL

Special guests have included Lin-Manuel Miranda, Aaron Tveit, Kristin Chenoweth, Nathan Lane, JJ Abrams, Patti LuPone, Corbin Bleu and more.

By: Jan. 25, 2024

Gutenberg! The Musical, which has featured guest appearances by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Aaron TveitKristin ChenowethNathan LaneJJ AbramsPatti LuPoneCorbin Bleu and more, recently welcomed Hillary Clinton as a special guest!

See photos of Hillary Clinton onstage at Gutenberg! below! 

Gutenberg! The Musical! is playing a strictly limited engagement at the Jones Theatre through Sunday, January 28, 2024 only.

See more of Gutenberg! The Musical's recent special guests appearances, including Corbin Bleu HERE, and Lin-Manuel Miranada HERE

Broadway runs on three things: big dreams, minuscule odds, and lots and lots of unearned confidence. Oh, and star power! Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells, the most acclaimed musical comedy duo of their generation, finally reunite in Gutenberg! The Musical!, a full-throated celebration of the ancient, universal, and incredibly foolish urge to put on a show. 

In addition to being developed at UCB, Gutenberg! The Musical! was also a part of the New York Musical Theatre Festival in 2005 and 2006 before having an Off-Broadway run in 2006 where it received Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, and Lortel Award nominations. In addition to New York, productions of Gutenberg! have been seen across the North America, as well as UK, Australia, France, Spain, and Korea.

The design team for Gutenberg! features Tony Award winner Scott Pask (scenic design), Tony Award nominee Emily Rebholz (costume design), Tony Award winner Jeff Croiter (lighting design), M.L. Dogg & Cody Spencer (sound design), T.O. Sterrett (music supervision, arrangements, and orchestrations), Marco Paguia (music director), Liz Caplan (vocal supervision), Ian Unterman (associate director), Nancy Renee Braun (movement), C12 Casting (casting director), and Rachel Sterner (production stage manager). The standbys for Gutenberg! are Russell Daniels (Standby for Bud) and Sam Hartley (Standby for Doug).




