Works & Process at the Guggenheim to Resume Live Performances With 12 New Commissions

Works & Process at the Guggenheim has announced the return of live performances! Beginning on March 20, under the guidance of the New York State Department of Health, two series of performances will take place in the rotunda of the Guggenheim Museum. Select Works & Process bubble residency projects will be sequenced into performances with Lincoln Center's Restart Stages and NY PopsUp.

Works & Process revealed the following information about the performance schedule via their website:

Rhapsody in Blue by Caleb Teicher & Company with Conrad Tao

March 20, 2021, 8-8:30 pm

Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum

"For almost a century, composer George Gershwin's Rhapsody in Blue has served as one of the most iconic musical portraits of New York City. To support the spirit of the city at a time when it is struggling, choreographer Caleb Teicher will assemble an ensemble of dancers including LaTasha Barnes, Nathan Bugh, Gaby Cook, Abdiel Jacobsen, Jennifer Jones, and Macy Sullivan with acclaimed pianist and composer Conrad Tao playing live to create a new work that captures New York City in all its beauty and peril. Teicher and Tao's last collaboration, the Works & Process-commissioned More Forever, was recognized among the New York Times's "Best of 2018," and in 2019 was awarded a Bessie Award."

Tickets will go on sale 72 hours before each performance.

The Missing Element with Chris Celiz and Anthony Rodriguez

March 30, 2021, 8-8:30 pm

Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum

"Lead creators Chris Celiz, a world champion beatboxer who performed at Works & Process in December 2019, and b-boy Anthony Vito Rodriguez "Invertebrate" assemble a formidable cast of dancers including Krumpers Brian "Hallow Dreamz" Henry and Havoc, flexer Joseph Carella "Klassic," breakers Graham Reese and Rodriguez, and members of the Beatbox House including Amit Bhowmick, Celiz, Neil Meadows "NaPoM," Gene Shinozaki, and Kenny Urban to create The Missing Element. Fusing the music making of beatbox with street dance, this project presents an engaging and immersive experience inspired by the elements of nature.

The Beatbox House is a collective of world champion beatboxers. Beatboxing is growing into a global phenomenon branching out from its hip-hop roots. Through education, performance, and collaboration, the collective is rebranding the art as a new form of music, pushing the boundaries of what is possible with the human voice."

Masterz at Work Dance Family with Courtney ToPanga Washington

March 31, 2021, 8-8:30 pm

Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum

"A legend within the ballroom community and founder of the Kiki House of Juicy Couture, leader of The House of Balenciaga, Black trans femme Creative Director of Masterz at Work Dance Family Courtney ToPanga Washington creates a new work fusing street dance, street jazz, ballroom, and hip-hop. Informed by her own experience being teased as a queer teenage person who found refuge in dance, this new work conveys how her gender transition spurred transformative emotional, creative, and physical liberation. The dances she creates are a representation of resiliency, and through company outreach foster community and family in under-resourced areas of Brooklyn. This new commission will be the first time the company, traditionally self-funded, has received institutional support. The new work, featuring ten diverse dancers, will uplift, inspire, and model positive behavior for a younger generation."

American Modern Opera Company featuring Anthony Roth Costanzo

April 4, 2021, 8-8:30 pm

Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum

"New work developed inside the Works & Process bubble residency at Catskill Mountain Foundation will be performed alongside artists' favorites."

For more information, visit: https://www.guggenheim.org/event/event_series/works-process