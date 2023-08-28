Works & Process At The New York Public Library For The Performing Arts Presents Paul Kolnik, Photographing New York City Ballet With Wendy Whelan

On the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the New York City Ballet, Paul Kolnik has selected a number of his most iconic images of the company.

By: Aug. 28, 2023

Works & Process and the Jerome Robbins Dance Division at The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts present Paul Kolnik, Photographing New York City Ballet with Wendy Whelan, moderated by Linda Murray on Thursday, September 7, 2023 at 6:00 pm at the Bruno Walter Auditorium at the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts as part of the Works & Process Fall 2023 Season.

Tickets free, RSVP Required. To RSVP please visit: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2260825®id=&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.worksandprocess.org%2Fcalendar%2Fworks-and-process-at-nypl-lpa-paul-kolnik?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

On the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the New York City Ballet, Paul Kolnik has selected a number of his most iconic images of the company, illuminating his unique artistic perspective. For this Works & Process dance conversation moderated by Linda Murray, Kolnik speaks with NYCB's Artistic Associate Director, Wendy Whelan.

For five decades, photographer Paul Kolnik has been an intimate collaborator with George Balanchine's New York City Ballet. His images have captured and become a significant part of the visual iconography of the company, allowing us to experience both the ephemeral nature of the dance and the timelessness of a photograph.

Works & Process at the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts

New York Public Library for the Performing Arts Bruno Walter Auditorium

Bruno Walter Auditorium 40 Lincoln Center Plaza New York, NY 10023

SEATING POLICY | Programs are free and open to all, but registration is requested. Check-in line forms 45 minutes before the advertised start time. Registered guests are given priority check-in 15 to 30 minutes before start time. Five minutes before the advertised start time, all seats are released, regardless of registration, to our patrons in the stand-by line. If you arrive after the program starts, you will be seated at the discretion of our front-of-house staff.

STANDBY LINE | If registration is sold out or has ended, do not fret! We welcome you to come to the Library regardless of registration status and wait in our standby line, which forms 45 minutes before the advertised start time. Five minutes before the program starts, all remaining seats are released. While this is not guaranteed, we will do our best to get you into any of our programs.




