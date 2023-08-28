Works & Process At The New York Public Library For The Performing Arts Presents Paul Kolnik, Photographing New York City Ballet With Wendy Whelan

Works & Process and the Jerome Robbins Dance Division at The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts present Paul Kolnik, Photographing New York City Ballet with Wendy Whelan, moderated by Linda Murray on Thursday, September 7, 2023 at 6:00 pm at the Bruno Walter Auditorium at the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts as part of the Works & Process Fall 2023 Season.

On the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the New York City Ballet, Paul Kolnik has selected a number of his most iconic images of the company, illuminating his unique artistic perspective. For this Works & Process dance conversation moderated by Linda Murray, Kolnik speaks with NYCB's Artistic Associate Director, Wendy Whelan.

For five decades, photographer Paul Kolnik has been an intimate collaborator with George Balanchine's New York City Ballet. His images have captured and become a significant part of the visual iconography of the company, allowing us to experience both the ephemeral nature of the dance and the timelessness of a photograph.

