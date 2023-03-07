Works & Process At The Guggenheim Presents BALLET WEST: LES NOCES By Bronislava Nijinska

Works & Process at the Guggenheim presents Les Noces by Bronislava Nijinska, featuring performance highlights and moderated discussion about the forthcoming premiere of Les Noces at Ballet West. Tickets available now at www.worksandprocess.org.

Ballet West: Les Noces by Bronislava Nijinska

Sunday, March 26, 3pm and 7:30pm

Tickets $5-$45, Choose What You Pay

Celebrate the 100th anniversary of Les Noces, or The Wedding, with choreography by Bronislava Nijinska and scenic and costume design by Nathalie Goncharova. A rarely performed, Sergei Diaghilev-era gem, the groundbreaking work, created in 1923 by a woman choreographer and woman designer, is set to a breathtaking and complex Stravinsky score. Ahead of the April 14 opening night in Salt Lake City, Ballet West Artistic Director Adam Sklute and Nijinksa scholar Lynn Garafola participate in a discussion moderated by Linda Murray, Curator, Jerome Robbins Dance Division, New York Public Library for the Performing Arts. Company dancers perform highlights.

An independent process-focused non-profit performing arts organization, Works & Process champions creative process from studio-to-stage and illuminates the artistic process of creators from the world's largest organizations and simultaneously champions artists representing historically underrecognized performing arts cultures by providing rare longitudinal and fully funded creative residency, commissioning, and presenting support.

Works & Process provides audiences with unprecedented access to creative process with programs that blend artist discussions and performance highlights, with the goal of fostering greater understanding and appreciation and broadening representation.

This season Works & Process celebrates New York artists, street and social dance, and after four decades at the Guggenheim expands beyond the museum to also present at Lincoln Center and The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts, with the Jerome Robbins Dance Division. Our ongoing LaunchPAD "Process as Destination" residency program knits together a constellation of 12 residency centers across New York state to support creative process.

BALLET WEST, one of America's leading and largest ballet companies, led by Artistic Director Adam Sklute, has earned an international reputation for artistic innovation and excellence since its founding in 1963. For 60 years, the Salt Lake City-based Company has entertained and excited audiences in Utah and worldwide by presenting great classical ballets, historical masterpieces, including America's first and longest-running version of The Nutcracker, and new cutting-edge creations with only the highest artistic and professional standards. The Company continues to build future ballet artists and audiences by providing classical ballet training through the Frederick Q. Lawson Ballet West Academy and its four campuses and more than 1,000 students. Ballet West also operates one of the largest outreach and education programs in the country which reaches hundreds of thousands of children and adults throughout Utah and the Intermountain Region every year. The 22/23 Season is generously sponsored by the George S. and Dolores Doré Eccles Foundation and Salt Lake Zoo, Arts & Parks, and Intermountain Health Care.