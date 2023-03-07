Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Works & Process At The Guggenheim Presents BALLET WEST: LES NOCES By Bronislava Nijinska

Celebrate the 100th anniversary of Les Noces, or The Wedding, with choreography by Bronislava Nijinska and scenic and costume design by Nathalie Goncharova.

Mar. 07, 2023  

Works & Process At The Guggenheim Presents BALLET WEST: LES NOCES By Bronislava Nijinska

Works & Process at the Guggenheim presents Les Noces by Bronislava Nijinska, featuring performance highlights and moderated discussion about the forthcoming premiere of Les Noces at Ballet West. Tickets available now at www.worksandprocess.org.

Ballet West: Les Noces by Bronislava Nijinska

Sunday, March 26, 3pm and 7:30pm

Tickets $5-$45, Choose What You Pay

Celebrate the 100th anniversary of Les Noces, or The Wedding, with choreography by Bronislava Nijinska and scenic and costume design by Nathalie Goncharova. A rarely performed, Sergei Diaghilev-era gem, the groundbreaking work, created in 1923 by a woman choreographer and woman designer, is set to a breathtaking and complex Stravinsky score. Ahead of the April 14 opening night in Salt Lake City, Ballet West Artistic Director Adam Sklute and Nijinksa scholar Lynn Garafola participate in a discussion moderated by Linda Murray, Curator, Jerome Robbins Dance Division, New York Public Library for the Performing Arts. Company dancers perform highlights.

An independent process-focused non-profit performing arts organization, Works & Process champions creative process from studio-to-stage and illuminates the artistic process of creators from the world's largest organizations and simultaneously champions artists representing historically underrecognized performing arts cultures by providing rare longitudinal and fully funded creative residency, commissioning, and presenting support.

Works & Process provides audiences with unprecedented access to creative process with programs that blend artist discussions and performance highlights, with the goal of fostering greater understanding and appreciation and broadening representation.

This season Works & Process celebrates New York artists, street and social dance, and after four decades at the Guggenheim expands beyond the museum to also present at Lincoln Center and The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts, with the Jerome Robbins Dance Division. Our ongoing LaunchPAD "Process as Destination" residency program knits together a constellation of 12 residency centers across New York state to support creative process.

BALLET WEST, one of America's leading and largest ballet companies, led by Artistic Director Adam Sklute, has earned an international reputation for artistic innovation and excellence since its founding in 1963. For 60 years, the Salt Lake City-based Company has entertained and excited audiences in Utah and worldwide by presenting great classical ballets, historical masterpieces, including America's first and longest-running version of The Nutcracker, and new cutting-edge creations with only the highest artistic and professional standards. The Company continues to build future ballet artists and audiences by providing classical ballet training through the Frederick Q. Lawson Ballet West Academy and its four campuses and more than 1,000 students. Ballet West also operates one of the largest outreach and education programs in the country which reaches hundreds of thousands of children and adults throughout Utah and the Intermountain Region every year. The 22/23 Season is generously sponsored by the George S. and Dolores Doré Eccles Foundation and Salt Lake Zoo, Arts & Parks, and Intermountain Health Care.




Related Stories
Video: See WHITE GIRL IN DANGER Company at Works & Process Photo
Video: See WHITE GIRL IN DANGER Company at Works & Process
Watch the company of White Girl in Danger at the Guggenheim's Work & Process event!
VIDEO: First Look At Hale Center Theaters TITANIC Photo
VIDEO: First Look At Hale Center Theater's TITANIC
BroadwayWorld has a first look at Hale Center Theater's production of Titanic! Get a first look at the cast in action.
Video: Get a First Look at LIFE OF PI on Broadway Photo
Video: Get a First Look at LIFE OF PI on Broadway
Get a first look at footage of Life of Pi on Broadway! See who is starring in the production, and how to purchase tickets.
VIDEO: Watch Highlights from WICKED in Brazil Photo
VIDEO: Watch Highlights from WICKED in Brazil
BroadwayWorld has a first look at the non-replica production of Wicked, now on stage in Brazil. Check out the cast performing 'Popular' below!

More Hot Stories For You


Video: Watch a Discussion & Performances From WHITE GIRL IN DANGER at Works & ProcessVideo: Watch a Discussion & Performances From WHITE GIRL IN DANGER at Works & Process
March 7, 2023

Watch the company of White Girl in Danger at the Guggenheim's Work & Process event!
Video: Set Construction Begins for HERE LIES LOVE on BroadwayVideo: Set Construction Begins for HERE LIES LOVE on Broadway
March 7, 2023

Get a sneak peek at the set being built for Here Lies Love on Broadway!
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 3/5/23Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 3/5/23
March 7, 2023

Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 3/5/2023.
Exclusive: New Photos of Aaron Lazar, Sierra Boggess, Julia Lester, John-Michael Lyles & More in THE SECRET GARDENExclusive: New Photos of Aaron Lazar, Sierra Boggess, Julia Lester, John-Michael Lyles & More in THE SECRET GARDEN
March 7, 2023

See all new exclusive photos of The Secret Garden currently playing at Center Theatre Group / Ahmanson Theatre through March 26, 2023!
Ariana DeBose & Lauren Reid to be Honored at WP Theater's 2023 GalaAriana DeBose & Lauren Reid to be Honored at WP Theater's 2023 Gala
March 7, 2023

Ariana DeBose will be presented with the Trailblazer Award, and Lauren Reid will be honored with the Ceiling Breaker Award at WP Theater's 2023 Annual Gala. See details about the event!
share