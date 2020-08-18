Works & Process Artists Streams New Virtual Commissions

This weekend, Works & Process presented the premieres of new commissions from Joseph Gordon and Adrian Danchig-Waring.

This weekend, Works & Process, the performing arts series at the Guggenheim, presented the premieres of new commissions from Joseph Gordon and Adrian Danchig-Waring; and Alejandro Cerrudo and Ana Lopez.

"I've Been Waiting For This" by Joseph Gordon and Adrian Danchig-Waring

Commissioned by Works & Process at the Guggenheim.

Co-presented by Allies in Arts, Dyamant Pictures, Jerome Robbins Dance Division at The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts, The Kennedy Center, and New York City Center.

"I've Been Waiting For This" is a reflection of our time spent in isolation during the beginning stages of the coronavirus pandemic. An experience at once strange and profoundly universal, this disruption created a necessary space for contemplation about the systems, institutions, politics and artforms we have lived within. Feeling overwhelmed, we increasingly turned to the natural world for solace. Every time we walked in the forest we came out feeling different; somehow more at ease with life's uncertainty. While observing nature's indifference to human suffering- the seasons still change and life cycles recur- we began to let go of the past. This project is both a document of our experience and a meditation on the relationship between man and nature, the constraints of life in isolation, and the intrinsic desire to connect.

I've Been Waiting For This by Joseph Gordon and Adrian Danchig-Waring, Choreography: Joseph Gordon and Adrian Danchig-Waring, Direction & Cinematography: Joseph Gordon and Adrian Danchig-Waring, Editing: Serena Dykman, "Wrong Side" by HIPS, Original Song Composed and Produced by Christina Gaillard, Lyrics and Vocal Melodies: Drew Denny, Featuring dream fugue remix Composed and Produced by Harriet Brown, Mixed and Mastered by Jake Viator at Stones Throw studio in Los Angeles, CA.

"With You" by Alejandro Cerrudo and Ana Lopez

Commissioned by Works & Process at the Guggenheim.

Co-presented by George Mason University - College of Visual and Performing Arts, Hubbard Street Dance Chicago, The Joyce Theater, Kaatsbaan | cultural park for dance, and Pacific Northwest Ballet.

With You created and performed by Alejandro Cerrudo and Ana Lopez, Music: "Goldberg Variations" - Aria by J.S. Bach, played by Glenn Gould (1981 Gould Remaster).

Works & Process Artists (WPA) Virtual Commissions, a direct response to the pandemic, was launched in April to financially support artists and nurture their creative process during these challenging times. Works & Process, the performing arts series at the Guggenheim, is granting more than $150,000 in commissioning funds to artists who have been or were supposed to be featured at Works & Process. Artists from a wide variety of genres have been commissioned to create new works, less than 5 minutes long, while social distancing, that will premiere on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube (@worksandprocess) every Sunday and Monday at 7:30pm and can be viewed anytime after.

