Wonkybot Announces Season 2 of MAKING OF A MUSICAL Docuseries; New Trailer!

Season two of MAKING OF A MUSICAL, a four-part documentary event series from the creators of the TARA TREMENDOUS musical, will debut in early 2018, it was announced today by Jonathan Chase, development manager, Wonkybot Studios.

The new season will continue following the Wonkybot company founders Stewart St John, Todd Fisher and Michael Plahuta as they forge ahead into uncharted waters producing not one - but two - original family-friendly musical concerts based on St John's properties.

"The first season saw the guys adapting their number one iTunes podcast The Secret Diaries of Tara Tremendous into a stage musical and head off to New York City to do an off-Broadway concert version starring Micky Dolenz, Annie Golden, Bart Shatto and a host of Broadway stars at famed 54 Below," said Chase. "This time, they're headed to a small town in Alabama where they're workshopping a more extended version of Tara Tremendous - as well as launching a brand new one... Spooky Troop!"

Spooky Troop The Musical Concert is based on St John's audiobook series and upcoming comic book, and centers around rebel teen vampire Valerie Van Vleet and her circle of misfit friends who come together to save the divided Netherworld from the Demon King. Meanwhile, Tara Tremendous revolves around 11-year-old Tara Callahan who goes from ordinary to extraordinary overnight after she accidentally inherits the powers of every superhero in the world.

St John is the creator/writer of the content who adapts the stories for the stage; then he collaborates with musical partner Michal Plahuta on scoring the music and songs for the show, while Todd Fisher produces with both of them.

The series will feature exclusive interviews with the Wonkybot trio, the cast and crew, and offer a behind-the-scenes look at what goes in to getting a new musical off the ground.

"MAKING OF A MUSICAL has all the earmarks of a great story - drama, humor and some serious against-the-odds moments," said Chase. "You get to know Stewart, Todd and Michael in an up-close and personal way as the cameras tell their incredible story of perseverance, determination and sheer talent."

An inspiring tale set against the backdrop of a small southern town, MAKING OF A MUSICAL introduces a brand new cast of supporting characters who are outrageous, fun, and determined to come together and make a great show. Not only will the series showcase cast and crew, but the town of Anniston, Alabama will also feature into the series.

"This was a very unique and exciting coming together of industry professionals and Alabama locals," added Stewart St John. "For one week we were dropped into what seemed an alternate universe, meeting all new people and having some incredible experiences all around. The cameras captured a lot of those moments - from the children's choir, to the talented woman creating brand new costumes for the cast, to the local hotel owners who invited us into their homes! The second season of this series is a warm-hearted story that defines what Wonkybot and our projects are all about."

Watch the first trailer for Season 2 below!





