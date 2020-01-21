Wolfgang's World Comes To NYC
On Saturday, February 8th, the Park Avenue Chamber Symphony continues its 20th Anniversary Season with a fully immersive InsideOut Concerts production entitled "Wolfgang's World." Led by music director David Bernard, "Wolfgang's World" explores Mozart's life through his music, including selections from his symphonies, concertos, chamber music, operas and his requiem. Performing with the orchestra will be clarinetist Alec Manasse, violinist Aram Kim, soprano Tamra Paselk, baritone Martin Fisher and the New Amsterdam Singers.
As an InsideOut concert, all audience members will be seated inside the orchestra, among the musicians, for an unforgettable experience. Touted as "the iMax of Classical Music" InsideOut Concerts have been critically acclaimed by Musical America, WQXR and Spectrum/NY1.
"This is an extraordinary opportunity to experience Mozart's life through his incredible music from within the orchestra," says conductor David Bernard. "The brilliance, passion and excitement of Mozart's music will come alive for audience members seated with the musicians---a truly unforgettable experience!"
The orchestra is giving two Wolfgang's World events on February 8th, one designed for families with children, the other designed for adults and older students:
Family Event: 2PM
This event, designed for children and their caregivers, combines a slightly shorter program with an Instrument Zoo sponsored by the Lucy Moses School. Children will not only experience the music from inside and orchestra, but will also have the opportunity to try the instruments of the orchestra.
Tickets for the Family Event are available online through this link: http://bit.ly/PACSMozartFamily
Full Event: 5PM
This event, designed for adults and older students, contains the complete program, followed by a reception where audience members can meet the musicians. Refreshments will be served.
Tickets for the Full Event are available online through this link: http://bit.ly/PACSMozart
Both events will be held at the DiMenna Center for Classical Music, 450 West 37th Street, between 9th and 10th Avenues in New York City.
