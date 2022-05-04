Winners Announced for 2022 New York Artadia Awards

Artadia has shared that Kim Dacres, Jeffrey Meris, and collaborative duo Tali Keren and Alex Strada are the recipients of the 2022 New York Artadia Award. The decision was reached after an extensive two-tiered jury process, culminating in virtual studio visits with Jurors Susanna V. Temkin, Curator, El Museo del Barrio and Nat Trotman, Curator, Performance and Media, Guggenheim Museum.

Artadia is a non-profit grantmaker and nationwide community of visual artists, curators, and patrons. We elevate the careers of artists at pivotal moments in their practice through a proven combination of recognition, grantmaking, community support, and advocacy.

"Representing a diverse cohort working across sculpture, installation, and social practice, Dacres, Meris, and Keren and Strada were selected from a strong pool of nearly 500 applicants whose practices I have been privileged to learn about throughout the jury process." stated Temkin. Fellow juror Trotman expressed similar sentiments "All six Finalists should be recognized for their extraordinary work, which truly represents the strength, breadth, and complexity of the artistic community in New York City. I am honored to have been able to learn about their practices and to contribute to Artadia's essential programming in support of artists."

Trotman commented on Dacres' tire sculptures, remarking, "These evocative works brilliantly combine formal ingenuity with a careful reconsideration of the form and function of memorial sculpture, resulting in a powerful and wholly original body of work."



On the collaborative practice of Keren and Strada, Temkin noted "Centering collaboration and collective memory, the research driven practice of Strada and Keren facilitates public dialogue about the challenges and potentials embedded in civic history and social structures, presented with aesthetic and equitable rigor."

In addition to Dacres, Meris, Strada and Keren, this year's Finalists for the New York Award included Widline Cadet, Genesis Jerez, and Asif Mian. Niama Safia Sandy, curator, lecturer and multidisciplinary artist, Nancy Lim, Associate Curator, SFMOMA, Susanna V. Temkin, Curator, El Museo de Barrio, and Nat Trotman, Curator, Performance and Media, Guggenheim Museum served as our Jurors for the Award.

