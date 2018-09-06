Win a Trip to THE PROM Plus Behind-The-Scenes Access and More!

The Educational Theatre Foundation and The Prom are partnering this fall to give students all kinds of special access to theatre. Their latest endeavor is the "Dance With You" contest for a trip to New York to see the new musical!



In The Prom, Emma shares her story with the world through song. In sharing your unique talents and abilities with the world, current thespians and alumni will have the chance to showcase their talents by performing their personal rendition of "Dance with You" from The Prom for a chance to see The Prom on Broadway, have a one-on-one session with a creative team member of The Prom, and get an exclusive behind the scenes look at The Prom at The Longacre Theatre on Broadway!





Sing your heart out to Sing your heart out to the "Dance with You" track , create your own rendition on the Ukulele or blow the judges away with an a cappella cover! Submit your video today for a chance to win!

The Winner will receive*:

A two night stay at The Time Hotel in the heart of Times Square

Roundtrip for two to New York City

Tickets to see The Prom on Broadway

A one-on-one session with a member of The Prom creative team

A behind the scenes look at The Prom

Click here to enter!

Visit the main contest page for the backing track and lyrics!

They used to be the toast of Broadway, now their careers are toast-and they're desperate for a new stage. So when these four stars hear that trouble is brewing around a small-town Indiana prom-and the press is involved-they know that it's time to put a spotlight on the issue...and themselves. The town's parents want to keep the dance on the straight and narrow-but when one student just wants to bring her girlfriend to prom, the entire town has a date with destiny. Now, Broadway's brassiest are coming to join the fight in this new musical comedy filled with uproarious laughs, a huge heart and show-stopping dance numbers!

Starring Tony Award nominee Brooks Ashmanskas (Something Rotten!), Tony Award winner Beth Leavel (The Drowsy Chaperone) and two-time Tony Award nominee Christopher Sieber (Shrek) leading a cast of 27.

THE PROM will begin performances at Broadway's Longacre Theatre in New York on October 23, 2018 and officially open on November 15, 2018.

In an unprecedented partnership, Broadway's new musical comedy The Prom will donate a percentage of ticket sales to the Educational Theatre Foundation (ETF) which provides financial support for theatre programs to schools in need. The donation from The Prom will support three areas: JumpStart Theatre - to create sustainable musical theatre programs where there previously were none; need-based grants to schools - to provide teaching and performance resources and equipment in under-resourced schools; and, merit and need-based grants to individuals - to nurture the next generation of theatre teachers and artists.

Photo Credit: Nathan Johnson

